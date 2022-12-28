Two children in Scotland have died after contracting the Strep A infection.

According to new data from Public Health Scotland (PHS), the two were under 10 and died between October and December.

They are the first reported fatalities in children from the virus in Scotland.

There have been at least 21 other deaths of children in the rest of the UK.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf described the deaths of the two young Scots as a "tragedy."

Strep A cases are usually mild but can develop into a more serious invasive Group A Streptococcus (iGAS), a rare but sometimes life-threatening infection.

However, those infections remain rare and tend to be found in those over 45.

PHS said seven people in total had died among iGAS cases between October 3 and Christmas. They also confirmed that they had received reports of 20 cases in children under 10.

In the week up to Christmas, there were around three times as many cases compared with the same time in previous years.

News of the deaths comes amid fears over a shortage of drugs used to treat the infection.

A number of "serious shortage protocols" have been issued to GPs and pharmacies about a popular penicillin treatment.

Alison Strath, Scotland's Chief Pharmaceutical Officer said it could be another month until supplies of Phenoxymethylpenicillin are secured.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Yousaf said: "Every death is a tragedy, particularly those of young children, my thoughts with families & loved ones affected.

"Thankfully most cases of Strep A present as mild illness & can be treated with antibiotics.

"Working with UK Govt to ensure adequate supplies.

"Where localised shortages of first line treatments occur there are alternative & effective antibiotics available."

