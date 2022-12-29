SCOTLAND'S Children's Commissioner has accused SNP ministers of "prevarication" over legislation that would enshrine a key UN treaty on children's rights into law.
The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (Incorporation) (Scotland) Bill was passed in 2021, with a view to enshrining the agreement in Scots law.
But the UK Government stepped in, with Scottish Secretary Alister Jack referring the legislation to the UK Supreme Court, which ruled it affected powers reserved to Westminster.
The Scottish Government stressed its desire to bring the Bill back to Holyrood, but that is yet to happen, with a progress report published by ministers in November saying amending legislation would be brought forward "as soon as practicable and our planning for the reconsideration stage is well under way".
Bruce Adamson, the Children and Young People's Commissioner, said "Government inaction speaks louder than words".
"Human rights leadership demands action, not just words," he said.
"Over 30 years ago our Government made a commitment to children to respect, protect and fulfil their rights.
"That commitment manifested in 2021 when after decades of campaigning by children and young people the Scottish Parliament unanimously passed the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) (Incorporation) (Scotland) Bill.
"It was passed in a blaze of celebratory glory, children told us about how valued this made them feel, how they felt listened to, cared for, and understood.
"Later in 2021 the Supreme Court ruled that changes were needed in the Bill. Since then we have had nothing but prevarication and delay from the Scottish Government.
"As another year passes and we reach 2023, children are still waiting for their rights to be protected. Government inaction speaks much louder than words."
The children's minister said the Scottish Government remains committed to passing the Bill.
Responding, children's minister Clare Haughey said: "Protecting and fulfilling children's rights is a top priority for the Scottish Government and we have already made significant progress.
"This includes record levels of investment to tackle child poverty, including through the Scottish Child Payment - a key benefit unavailable anywhere else in the UK - the expansion of free school meals, and the near doubling of funded hours of early learning and childcare.
"We remain committed to the incorporation into Scots law of the UNCRC to the maximum extent possible and we will bring forward amended legislation as soon as practicable."
Scottish Labour children and young people spokesman Martin Whitfield said the Bill had been turned into a "constitutional bunfight".
"Nearly two years on from the UNCRC being approved by the Scottish Parliament and no progress has been made," he said. "It is a disgrace that the SNP has decided to turn vital legislation into a constitutional bunfight. If the SNP's interest in this Bill really does go beyond political point-scoring they need to prove it by bringing the legislation back to Parliament as a matter of urgency."
The UNCRC is an international human rights treaty granting all under 18s aged a comprehensive set of rights. These rights include the right to health, education, family life, play and recreation, an adequate standard of living and to be protected from abuse and harm. Scotland was in breach of the convention until November 2020 when it banned the physical punishment of children.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel