A TORY MSP is being investigated by parliamentary authorities after he filmed a protester “flashing” after last week's vote on the Gender Recognition Reform Bill.
According to a Holyrood spokesperson, The Presiding Officer is "extremely concerned" that the footage - captured while parliamentary proceedings were suspended - was widely shared on social media.
There were mixed emotions in the Holyrood public gallery last Thursday as MSPs backed the legislation.
Supporters of the new Act, which aims to make it easier for a trans person to obtain a gender recognition certificate, cheered and applauded.
While critics shouted “shame on you” at the MSPs.
Elaine Miller, a comedian who has long protested against the planned reforms, lifted her skirt and exposed what appeared to be her pubic hair.
The woman shouted, “if you are not going to be decent, I am going to be indecent.”
However, it later transpired that she had been wearing some form of fake pubic wig.
Tory Douglas Lumsden filmed the protest on his phone. A still from the film was then shared by colleague Russell Findlay.
SNP MSP Siobhian Brown accused Mr Lumsden of having breached Holyrood's rules by filming the protest.
She tweeted: "I am pretty positive it is against Standing Orders for MSPs to ‘video’ the public in the parliamentary gallery and then to pass on to press?
"I hope Douglas Lumsden MSP is also investigated as he sniggered away filming this."
I am pretty positive it is against Standing Orders for MSPs to ‘video’ the public in the parliamentary gallery and the to pass on to press? I hope Douglas Lumsden MSP is also investigated as he sniggered away filming this. https://t.co/tQsAK3TyBh— Siobhian Brown MSP (@Siobhianayr) December 27, 2022
A spokesman for the parliament told The National that the filming was being investigated: "The Presiding Officer can confirm that parliamentary authorities are examining the apparent filming from the Chamber floor on Thursday 22 December.
“MSPs must conduct themselves with courtesy and respect at all times and longstanding guidance on conduct prohibits MSPs from taking photos or recording videos in the chamber.
“The Presiding Officer is extremely concerned that footage showing an incident which took place after parliamentary proceedings had been suspended to deal with disruption in the gallery has been shared widely."
Guidance published alongside the code of conduct for Scottish parliamentarians says that they should not use digital devices to “take photographs, to record proceedings or to make telephone calls”.
However, the Parliament website says this guidance "does not form part of the code and is not enforceable".
Ms Miller's protest was also captured by press photographers in the chamber for the vote.
Earlier this week, Mr Findlay described the response to the protest as a "ludicrous fir of the vapours."
Police Scotland are investigating Elaine Miller’s parly protest against SNP’s gender self-ID law.— Russell Findlay (@RussellFindlay1) December 27, 2022
Well, here’s me with @GussieGrips, holding one of the pubic wigs that’s triggered this ludicrous fit of the vapours.
Surely cops got better things to do than pursue fake pubes 🧐 pic.twitter.com/2m0IX8unTg
