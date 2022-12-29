ALEX Salmond’s Alba has called for independence supporters to engage in Just Stop Oil-style direct action on the streets of London in the new year “to bend Westminster to the will of Scotland”.
The party’s general secretary, Chris McEleny, said it would “open the world’s eyes” to the push for a second referendum.
He also called for pro-independence MPs to “implement a clear strategy of parliamentary disruption” to “grind Westminster to a standstill every single day.”
However, Scotland In Union said voters wanted their politicians to “find solutions to this cost-of-living crisis” not take part in “publicity stunts to massage their own egos.”
Alba only has two MPs, Neale Hanvey and Kenny MacAskill. Both defected from the SNP when the former first minister founded his new pro-independence party in February 2021.
The men caused chaos in the Commons in July when they staged a protest at the start of a session of Prime Minister’s Questions. They had to be escorted from the chamber.
Mr McEleny said the Supreme Court’s ruling that Holyrood cannot hold an independence referendum without the consent of Westminster required similar extreme measures.
He said the verdict and the UK Government’s unwillingness to agree to a new vote on the constitutions posed “challenges to the Yes movement which we have a duty to meet head on.”
“Either the Westminster Parliament is sovereign or the people of Scotland are sovereign. It cannot be both.
“How then should the Yes movement respond? The aim must be to bend Westminster to the will of the Scottish people.
“But for that to happen it will be necessary to utilise all of the tools at hand and to implement a clear strategy of parliamentary disruption, diplomatic initiative and to take direct action - on the streets of London if necessary.
“Each of these tactics has a part to play in driving home the message that the people of Scotland are sovereign and that Scotland’s democracy will not be silenced.”
He called on the SNP’s 44 MPs “to exert their political muscle, day in and day out, at Westminster” and to join with Mr Hanvey and Mr MacAskill to “grind Westminster to a standstill every single day until Westminster accepts Scottish democracy.”
Mr McEleny said: “Peaceful action outside of the Parliament in London would open the world’s eyes to the cause of Scotland.”
Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, said: “Right now, millions are worried about how they are going to heat their homes and feed their children.
"They want those elected to represent us to work together to find solutions to this cost-of-living crisis.
“They do not need out-of-touch parties performing publicity stunts to massage their own egos instead of contributing to helping those who need it most.
“It’s time for the people’s priorities, not the nationalists.”
Eco-protesters Just Stop Oil caused major disruption during the autumn, blocking roads and bridges in London, and bringing traffic to a halt.
According to recent reports, some of the protesters were arrested up to seven times during the space of a month.
Their protests have not just been confined to the roads. In March one activist stopped a Premier League match between Everton and Newcastle by tying himself to a goalpost.
Others involved with the campaign have thrown soup over Sunflowers by Vincent van Gogh in the National Gallery
Rishi Sunak has promised police whatever powers they need to “clamp down” on the disruptions.
Last month, Tory MP Gareth Johnson this week called for the group to be made a proscribed organisation – usually reserved for terrorist groups.
