With biodiversity in a perilous state, the Scottish Government's new strategy on how to tackle the issue could not be more timely. It comes as NatureScot is forging partnerships with a number of bodies to stop the loss by 2030. By Andrew Collier

SCOTLAND’S climate may be in crisis, but the rate of loss of its biodiversity is also alarming. Over the last 30 years, wildlife abundance has declined by almost a quarter. Our country is now one of the most wildlife-depleted in the world – we sit in the bottom quarter of the nations for biodiversity.

Reversing this decline is a huge challenge, but it is one we simply cannot ignore.

Both the climate and biodiversity emergencies are now being tackled together robustly and at pace: there cannot be any further delay if the country is to meet its net zero target of 2045.

The Scottish Government has just published its keenly awaited biodiversity strategy. It states that the clear ambition is for the country to stop the loss by 2030 and to have restored and regenerated biodiversity across the country – land, freshwater and seas – by 15 years after that.

Starkly, the strategy states: “There is now an indisputable body of evidence that biodiversity, both globally and in Scotland, is in real trouble. Our efforts to address the crisis to date have generated some lessons and local successes, but we urgently need to accelerate and scale up those efforts to drive landscape and seascape scale recovery.”

The Scottish Government’s Biodiversity Minister, Lorna Slater, says collaboration is at the heart of the plan: no-one can tackle the nature emergency alone and all stakeholders have to be involved.

In her contribution to the new strategy, Ms Slater does not mince her words: “Just like climate change, the loss of species and degradation of our natural environment is an existential threat to humanity. And just like climate change, the action needed is both urgent and transformative.”

Scotland’s nature agency, NatureScot, will be deeply involved in the implementation of the strategy. Mike Cantlay, the public agency’s Chair, believes that this year has been a tipping point in terms of the recognition of the scale of the crisis.

“The penny has finally dropped not just in Scotland, but around the world, about the role that nature has to play in helping with the climate emergency”,

he says.

“Every country’s efforts are now redoubled to prioritise conserving nature, and all the support that goes with that, on at least 30 per cent of land and seas. The loss of almost a quarter of our wildlife richness is profound”, he adds.

“The new strategy has some very clear milestones in terms of the job to be done. This year, the significance of the emergency of nature loss was made clear; 2023 will be important as we make even greater strides to reverse these losses.”

With the 2045 target for both net zero and large-scale biodiversity regeneration looming, he believes that there is no time to waste. “We need to reach the point where our natural environment, habitats, ecosystems and species are rich, diverse, thriving and resilient.

“It’s also important to recognise that using nature-based solutions to tackle the climate emergency is easier and cheaper than some of the other solutions. It’s not difficult to do. It just takes focus and that focus is coming right now. It absolutely can be done.”

Above, once found across Britain, pine martens declined dramatically because of persecution, but are now a protected species with numbers improving in Scotland

Using nature-based solutions is not new. They are already having a powerful impact. Initiatives such as peatland restoration and regenerating healthy soils and woodlands are making a 40 per cent contribution to Scotland’s net zero journey.

Other projects having an impact on nature include restoring wetlands and saltmarshes, restoring river woodlands, controlling invasive species, increasing pollinators, greening towns and cities, and working collaboratively at scale across land holdings.

The priorities listed in the new biodiversity strategy include accelerating nature restoration; expanding protected areas; supporting nature friendly farming, fishing, forestry and other rural enterprises; and recovering key species.

Another important element of the plan is to increase understanding of the nature emergency through a programme of public engagement as well as embedding biodiversity policies across areas such as energy, housing, industry, education, health and transport. Every student should be taught about the nature climate crisis, and be inspired to make a difference.

The plan is to act at every level and in different geographies – urban and rural; towns, villages and cities; on hills and in rivers and seas; and from gardens to farms. Working with communities is thought to be particularly empowering and effective.

Mike Cantlay talks of “landscape scale change” because that, he says, is how nature works. “To make that happen we have very bold targets to deliver.

NatureScot chair Mike Cantlay

“We need to ensure that 30 per cent of our land is protected by 2030, with 10 per cent of our seas highly protected by 2026. It’s a tall order, but it’s something the government can and will enact.”

Another proposed measure is to establish at least one new Scottish national park during the lifetime of this parliament.

There is a deep commitment to all of this from the Scottish Government, with hundreds of millions of pounds made available to turn plans into action. But Mr Cantlay points out that if the strategy is to be successful, it will also require buy-in from everyone.

He talks of a national endeavour. “No matter who is managing nature, be it in a peat bog, field, or a garden or window box, nurturing nature is important.

“We need to engender a collective desire to restore nature. We all need to know what we have to do and being willing to help. Government can’t legislate its way to delivering this on its own – we all must play a part.”

As well as bringing environmental improvement and sustainability, improving biodiversity leads to economic benefits. Nearly 200,000 people are employed in the Scottish nature sector, amounting to more than 7 per cent of the country’s workforce.

Over the last few years, the rate of nature-based employment has grown at more than five times Scotland’s overall jobs increase, making it an important and visible part of the economy.

The new biodiversity strategy points out that working for nature will help drive forward a sustainable economy while simultaneously supporting communities and encouraging local people to play their part in the stewardship of nature and its enjoyment by future generations.

Mike Cantlay also sees huge value in Nature Networks, which will connect areas of land and freshwater that are important for nature, such as our protected areas, restoration sites and other environmental projects.

The networks will work by enhancing habitats between areas and developing corridors and stepping stones that will allow habitats and species that rely on them to thrive – and to both combat and adapt to climate change. An effective nature network is an essential tool to reverse biodiversity declines while also providing benefits to local communities.

“The concept is to bring together landowners, managers and local stakeholders and decision-makers to make sure that we can achieve this on the ground. That’s what I mean when I talk of landscape scale change.”

The marine environment also plays a vital role in storing carbon. NatureScot is supporting Marine Scotland in consulting on a high-level policy framework and site selection guidelines for Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) which are due to be chosen over the next four years.

These are seen as another key step in providing high levels of protection for marine biodiversity, aiding the recovery of important habitats and species and helping build resilience to climate change. “It’s a huge task, and we want to ensure that it is complete by 2045, which isn’t that long away – it really isn’t. But we have the drive and motivation. There is a lot we can do and are doing.”

Scotland’s new national park will add depth of variety

JUST over 20 years ago, Scotland established its first national park, covering Loch Lomond and the Trossachs. A second, in the Cairngorms, followed a year later

in 2003.

Now the Scottish Government is planning at least one more, to be in operation by 2026.

NatureScot has just finished a national consultation on this, receiving more than 230 responses, and will be providing advice to government ministers early next year.

The organisation regards the existing parks as special places valued by the nation and is excited by the potential for new ones.

National Park status helps to safeguard and enhance the special qualities of places like Loch Etchachan in Cairngorm National Park

Looking ahead, the parks can be a key part of the solution to the country’s biodiversity and climate challenges by encouraging them to do more for nature recovery and a just transition to net zero.

Mike Cantlay – a former Convener of the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park and still a resident within its boundaries – believes the current parks have been a great success for a number of reasons.

One of these, he feels, is that they are different from others in the UK and elsewhere in the world, not least because the significance of the population living within these areas is recognised.

Their stated aims include not just promoting understanding and enjoyment of their special qualities, but also encouraging sustainable use of their natural resources, conserving their natural and cultural heritage and boosting sustainable community economic and social development.

Nature-based issues have been thrown into focus in recent years, Mr Cantlay says.

“I think the parks are great test beds. The objective now is at least one new one, though I think it’s inevitable that we will see more than one over a period, and I think that’s a good thing.”

An important consideration will be adopting best practice in improving and protecting nature. Both existing parks have populations of about 16,000 people.

“When you get the power of these very small communities coming together to deliver, that’s a very strong force, and it’s one of the things that makes the Scottish ones different.”

Which part or parts of the country might be chosen?

“From the perspective of nature, we are spoilt for choice in Scotland.

“The challenge the minister will have will not be choosing a good spot, but rather which type of park in which kind of area she wants to move on first.

“It could be a coastal or marine park, or in a highly forested and agriculture-based area. There are a lot of possibilities.”