DISGRACED MP Patrick Grady has had the SNP whip restored at Westminster despite being suspended from the Commons for sexually harassing a teenage party staffer.

It was reported in June that the politician had voluntarily ended his party membership after police announced an investigation into alleged sexual assault.

At the time, the SNP said the Glasgow North MP was “stepping away” from his membership.

The probe lasted little more than a week, with the Met saying no further action would be taken. Despite that both the SNP and Mr Grady refused to answer questions about his membership.

However, in a new memo seen by the Times, the politician was, in fact suspended by the party for six months.

The paper quotes a memo saying the SNP’s member conduct committee “considered the matter and imposed upon Patrick a six-month suspension of his party membership”, which was backdated to his initial two-day Commons suspension on June 14.

An email sent to MPs on Thursday morning by Martin Docherty-Hughes, the new chief whip, said this period "has now lapsed.”

“Patrick Grady MP has therefore had his membership of the SNP reinstated and, as such, he has regained the SNP Westminster group whip.”

The Glasgow North MP was suspended from Parliament for two days after he was found to have “made an unwanted sexual advance” while “under the influence of alcohol” to an SNP member of staff 17 years his junior.

Mr Grady, the party's former chief whip, told the Commons he was "profoundly sorry" for touching and stroking the neck, hair and back of the then 19-year-old colleague during a social event at a London pub in 2016.

The row over his conduct escalated dramatically after a recording of the SNP Westminster group’s meeting after the finding was leaked to the Daily Mail.

Despite the then group leader Ian Blackford promising a "zero tolerance" approach to harassment in 2017, he was heard urging his fellow MPs to give Mr Grady their "full support", leading to cries of "hear hear".

Nicola Sturgeon called the contents of the recording "utterly unacceptable" and apologised for the victim feeling unsupported.

Mr Blackford then turned on Mr Grady, saying he should “reflect on his behaviour and where he goes from here”.

He also said the MP's future was “a question for his constituency party”, implying he may not be reselected as a candidate.

His botched handling of the affair contributed to some of the unhappiness which ultimately saw members of the group plotting against him.

At the time, Nicola Sturgeon wrote to the victim apologising for Mr Grady’s behaviour and said she was “very sorry that a member of the SNP Westminster group staff was subjected to an unwanted sexual advance”.

“It shouldn’t have happened and I think it is important to be very clear about that. I take these issues very seriously, it is incumbent on me to do so,” she said.

Scottish Conservative MSP, Annie Wells said Mr Grady had "got away with little more than a slap on the wrist."

She added: “His belated resignation back in June was already far too little, too late. The fact that he has now been welcomed back into the Westminster fold after just a few short months is a slap in the face to his victim.

“Ian Blackford’s shameful decision to back Grady, rather than his victim, was the main reason cited for SNP MPs toppling him as Westminster leader. Yet now his spineless successor Stephen Flynn has happily invited Grady to rejoin the fold.

“Nicola Sturgeon is equally culpable in this craven decision – and should be ashamed of herself for giving this the green light.

“If the SNP had any integrity at all, they would have sacked Patrick Grady for good. By welcoming him back with open arms, they have only demonstrated that sexual harassment is acceptable within their party.”

“The SNP have betrayed all those who have suffered sexual harassment and bullying – and made it far less likely that any future victims come forward.”

Liberal Democrats MP Christine Jardine accused the SNP of sneaking the news out over the festive period.

She said: “This decision by the SNP to brush Patrick Grady's behaviour under the carpet and welcome him back into the parliamentary party under cover of the Christmas break is beneath contempt.

"It was unpleasant enough to hear Ian Blackford rallying support among SNP MPs for Patrick Grady instead of his victim over the summer yet alone to see that all is seemingly forgiven just 6 months later.

"All parties need to do better in dealing with proven cases of unacceptable behaviour. For the SNP that should start with once again removing the party whip from Patrick Grady."