THE ex-SNP staffer who was sexually harassed by Patrick Grady has criticised the decision to return the whip to the disgraced MP.

The man, who was a teenager at the time, said it was "an attempt to silence future victims." He also said it "fuels the boys’ club atmosphere" within the party.

While the MP was welcomed back into the fold, the worker was made redundant over the summer.

He told the Daily Record: “I’ve paid the price for raising complaints with my career while the perpetrator has been allowed back into the fold."

The Glasgow North MP was suspended from Parliament for two days after the parliament watchdog said he “made an unwanted sexual advance” while “under the influence of alcohol” to an SNP member of staff 17 years his junior.

Mr Grady, the party's former chief whip, told the Commons he was "profoundly sorry."

Ian Blackford's botched handling of the affair contributed to some of the unhappiness which ultimately saw members of the group plotting against him.

The row over his conduct escalated dramatically after a recording of the SNP Westminster group’s meeting after the finding was leaked to the Daily Mail.

Despite the then group leader Ian Blackford promising a "zero tolerance" approach to harassment in 2017, he was heard urging his fellow MPs to give Mr Grady their "full support", leading to cries of "hear hear".

Nicola Sturgeon called the contents of the recording "utterly unacceptable" and apologised for the victim feeling unsupported.

Mr Blackford then turned on Mr Grady, saying he should “reflect on his behaviour and where he goes from here”.

However, the victim said yesterday's decision showed there was little difference between Mr Blackford and new leader Stephen Flynn.

"Today has exposed the SNP’s protection in full force, after finally making the right decision and removing Ian Blackford as their leader, their new leader, Stephen Flynn has made it clear for all to see his feelings toward sexual harassment," he said.

Labour MSP Neil Bibby said: “This decision clearly shows that under Stephen Flynn the SNP has no desire to root out sleaze or punish misdemeanours. It is business as usual for the SNP Westminster club."

An SNP spokesperson said: “Following a six-month suspension, Patrick Grady has resumed his membership of the SNP."