Former president Donald Trump has warned of "horrible things for so many people" as his tax returns from his time in the White House are made public.

The returns span the years from 2015 to 2020, and run to nearly 6,000 pages.

They contain details of filings by the former commander-in-chief, as well as his wife, Melania, and companies.

In a break from precedent, Trump refused to release his tax returns for his run at the White House and continued the policy while in the Oval Office.

In 2019, the House ways and means committee, which has the legal authority to see any taxpayer’s federal returns, requested the documents from the treasury department.

The Trump administration refused to provide them, sparking a three year legal battle before the Supreme Court ruled in November that the committee could access the documents.

They show that the former Apprentice host paid no federal income tax in 2020, as well as several years where he and his wife reported negative income or very little tax liability.

Trump said in a statement: "The Democrats should have never done it, the supreme court should have never approved it, and it’s going to lead to horrible things for so many people.

“The great USA divide will now grow far worse. The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!

“The ‘Trump’ tax returns once again show how proudly successful I have been and how I have been able to use depreciation and various other tax deductions as an incentive for creating thousands of jobs and magnificent structures and enterprises.”

The report also established that the Internal Revenue Service had failed to carry out mandatory audits of Trump's tax returns during his first two years in office - incumbent Joe Biden was audited for both 2020 and 2021.

Richard Neal, the Democratic chairman of the ways and means committee, said: “A president is no ordinary taxpayer. They hold power and influence unlike any other American. And with great power comes even greater responsibility.”

He added: “We anticipated the IRS would expand the mandatory audit program to account for the complex nature of the former president’s financial situation yet found no evidence of that. This is a major failure of the IRS under the prior administration, and certainly not what we had hoped to find.”