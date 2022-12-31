SCOTLAND’S political parties have ended 2022 with a tussle over the constitution, with the SNP’s depute leader claiming the Westminster “soap opera” of the last 12 months had made the case for Scottish independence.

The Tories said Keith Brown should try and start the new year by dropping his “independence obsession” and instead focusing “on the true issues mattering to the people of Scotland.”

As is now traditional at Hogmanay, Scotland’s party leaders and senior politicians issued messages reflecting on the year past and the year ahead.

In hers, the First Minister said the Scottish Government would “keep doing everything we can” for the most vulnerable people in the country in response to the cost-of-living crisis.

Nicola Sturgeon also said there was still “much to look forward to in the year ahead”.

“As we look ahead now to 2023, I can promise you that the Scottish Government will keep doing everything we can for those who need it most right now – while also looking to the longer term with optimism and resolve,” she said.

“We will prioritise resources to tackle poverty – especially child poverty.”

She added: “We will also do everything we can to support our precious public services, helping the NHS, in particular, recover from the pandemic and get services back on track.

“We will work hard to reap the massive economic benefits of our efforts to tackle climate change and help save the planet for those who come after us.”

Ms Sturgeon noted the progress in fighting Covid over the year, remembering the Omicron variant that curtailed a number of plans last Hogmanay.

She said the “extraordinary efforts of health service workers, of everyone who worked so hard to deliver the vaccine programme, and, of course, to all those who came forward to be vaccinated and boosted” meant that many “will be looking forward to our first full Hogmanay celebrations in three years.”

In his, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack talked about the passing of the Queen.

He said people across Scotland would end the year reflecting on her life. “We witnessed history and we saw the United Kingdom at its very best,” he said.

Mr Jack also wished King Charles III, “a long, happy and successful reign.”

He also predicted that under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt “we will achieve the sustainable economic growth we need”, adding: “The need for Scotland’s two Governments to work together on shared challenges and real priorities has never been more pressing.

“There is much to be done but, by working together, we can ensure that Scotland, as part of a strong United Kingdom, has a bright future.”

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross also reflected on the pandemic, saying “people across Scotland will be able to ring in the new year with their friends and family in the traditional loud and lively fashion”.

“As festivities take place across the country, I’d like to express my thanks to all the key workers who are not celebrating but are, instead, working to keep the country safe this Hogmanay,” he added.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said families this year have experienced “considerable anxiety” but added “our communities – as always – have come together and done their best to tackle these hardships head-on”.

“I am determined that next year can be a better one for all of those struggling – a year filled with empathy, unity and hope,” he added.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton urged Scots to “embrace the opportunities that the new year brings for reforming the UK and setting it on a new path towards a better, brighter future for all.”

In his message, Mr Brown said Scotland was being “dragged along for the ride” as the UK enters recession.

“Scotland has had to suffer yet another year of Westminster chaos and economic mismanagement,” he said.

“The year of 2022 might yet prove to be one of the worst ever – and has proven why Scotland needs to escape Westminster control by becoming an independent country."

“We have also had to put up with the Tory soap opera of three prime ministers and 147 government resignations. This year has been complete and utter chaos from start to finish from this Westminster Government,” he added.

Mr Brown also took aim at the Labour Party, claiming it is now “pro-Brexit”.

He said: “Labour have not been much better as they signed themselves up as a fully-fledged pro-Brexit party, with Keir Starmer claiming there is ‘no case’ for rejoining the EU – a market seven times the size of the UK.

“That is despite the mountains of evidence that Brexit is hammering the Scottish economy every day.

“Scotland will wish 2022 away gladly at the bells, but 2023 looks like we will get more of the same from the Tories and the pro-Brexit Labour Party.

“That is why the only way for Scotland to escape is by becoming an independent country.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Tories said it was “no surprise” the SNP ended 2022 “talking about their number one obsession of independence”.

“Keith Brown typically believes it is the answer to all the challenges we are currently facing, while completely failing to mention the support Scots enjoy thanks to being part of the United Kingdom,” he said.

“It is the UK Government who are supporting millions of Scots with cost-of-living payments as well as spending more public money on Scots than elsewhere.

“Keith Brown and the SNP should start the new year by dropping their independence obsession and fully focus on the true issues mattering to the people of Scotland.”

While a spokesman for Scottish Labour said: “The people of Scotland have been failed by a chaotic Tory government and a distracted and game-playing SNP government at Holyrood.

“Scotland wants change – and Labour is the change we need.”