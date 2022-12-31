JEREMY Hunt’s “discriminatory” windfall tax on renewables could end up in court after a firm based in Scotland threatened the UK Government with legal action.
Rod Wood from Community Windpower said the Electricity Generator Levy (EGL) was “unfair and unreasonable” and put 440,000 jobs at stake.
In his Autumn Statement, the Chancellor announced a new levy of 45 per cent on receipts above a benchmark price of £75 per MWh.
It is due to come into place tomorrow, running until the end of March 2028.
The Treasury claims the EGL will raise £14.2 billion by 2028.
However, while oil and gas firms can claim back £91.40 of every £100 of profit by investing it there is no similar allowance for renewables.
Earlier this week, Community Windpower, which currently has eight wind farms in operation in Scotland and another six in development, instructed lawyers to write to the government with a view to initiating legal proceedings immediately following Mr Hunt’s Budget.
In its submissions, the firm warns the levy is “unfairly disproportionate, discriminatory and adverse to the government’s net zero strategy.”
Mr Wood said it was “frankly bizarre” for the UK Government to bring in a new tax that “deliberately penalises renewable energy firms like ours, while at the same time leaving the gargantuan profits of the fossil fuel electricity generator sectors untouched.”
He added: “It’s a smash-and-grab raid on renewables that will pull the rug out from under the UK’s efforts to cut carbon, cut consumer bills and bring on energy security.
“This is especially the case given that new research and analysis from the UK’s renewable energy and nuclear trade associations demonstrates that over half of Britain’s electricity demand was met by low carbon power generated over the period from October to December, saving consumers an estimated £5.7 billion by avoiding the need for gas imports.”
The Scottish Government said they were concerned by the development.
A spokesman for the SNP-Green administration said: “We are clear that the Electricity Generator Levy mechanism must be designed carefully in order to avoid damaging investment in renewables, and so that it doesn’t unfairly penalise companies which are not making super-normal profits.
“We have repeatedly called on the UK Government to de-couple the market price of renewables and low carbon electricity from the cost of gas. Already one of the cheapest forms of energy, renewables have a vital role to play in supporting long-term affordability of our energy and we want to see these benefits passed on to consumers.”
A spokesperson for the Treasury defended the measures, emphasising that it was temporary and “not designed to penalise electricity generators.”
They said the levy would leave generators “with a share of the upside they receive at times of high wholesale prices”.
They added: “It is a response to the fact that, as a result of exceptional and unforeseen geopolitical events, some electricity generators are realising extraordinary returns from higher electricity prices.”
The Treasury said the higher prices were why the government needed to take “unprecedented action with £55 billion to directly help people with their energy bills.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here