JEREMY Hunt’s “discriminatory” windfall tax on renewables could end up in court after a firm based in Scotland threatened the UK Government with legal action.

Rod Wood from Community Windpower said the Electricity Generator Levy (EGL) was “unfair and unreasonable” and put 440,000 jobs at stake.

In his Autumn Statement, the Chancellor announced a new levy of 45 per cent on receipts above a benchmark price of £75 per MWh.

It is due to come into place tomorrow, running until the end of March 2028.

The Treasury claims the EGL will raise £14.2 billion by 2028.

However, while oil and gas firms can claim back £91.40 of every £100 of profit by investing it there is no similar allowance for renewables.

Earlier this week, Community Windpower, which currently has eight wind farms in operation in Scotland and another six in development, instructed lawyers to write to the government with a view to initiating legal proceedings immediately following Mr Hunt’s Budget.

In its submissions, the firm warns the levy is “unfairly disproportionate, discriminatory and adverse to the government’s net zero strategy.”

Mr Wood said it was “frankly bizarre” for the UK Government to bring in a new tax that “deliberately penalises renewable energy firms like ours, while at the same time leaving the gargantuan profits of the fossil fuel electricity generator sectors untouched.”

He added: “It’s a smash-and-grab raid on renewables that will pull the rug out from under the UK’s efforts to cut carbon, cut consumer bills and bring on energy security.

“This is especially the case given that new research and analysis from the UK’s renewable energy and nuclear trade associations demonstrates that over half of Britain’s electricity demand was met by low carbon power generated over the period from October to December, saving consumers an estimated £5.7 billion by avoiding the need for gas imports.”

The Scottish Government said they were concerned by the development.

A spokesman for the SNP-Green administration said: “We are clear that the Electricity Generator Levy mechanism must be designed carefully in order to avoid damaging investment in renewables, and so that it doesn’t unfairly penalise companies which are not making super-normal profits.

“We have repeatedly called on the UK Government to de-couple the market price of renewables and low carbon electricity from the cost of gas. Already one of the cheapest forms of energy, renewables have a vital role to play in supporting long-term affordability of our energy and we want to see these benefits passed on to consumers.”

A spokesperson for the Treasury defended the measures, emphasising that it was temporary and “not designed to penalise electricity generators.”

They said the levy would leave generators “with a share of the upside they receive at times of high wholesale prices”.

They added: “It is a response to the fact that, as a result of exceptional and unforeseen geopolitical events, some electricity generators are realising extraordinary returns from higher electricity prices.”

The Treasury said the higher prices were why the government needed to take “unprecedented action with £55 billion to directly help people with their energy bills.”