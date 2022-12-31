Nicola Sturgeon has paid tribute to the former Pope Benedict XVI following his death on Saturday.
The First Minister shared a message saying the pontiff’s visit to Scotland in 2010 was a “special moment” in the nation's history.
She also offered her condolences to those of the Catholic faith, and all those mourning the death of the Pope Emeritius.
Benedict XVI, who will be remembered as the first Pope in 600 years to resign, died at the age of 95, the Vatican announced on Saturday.
The Vatican said his remains would be on public display in St Peter’s Basilica starting on Monday for the faithful to pay their final respects.
Sad to hear of the death of Pope Benedict. His visit to Glasgow in 2010 was a very special moment in the life of our nation.— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 31, 2022
My condolences to all those in the Catholic faith in Scotland and beyond - and to everyone across the world mourning him today. https://t.co/ICwucvPgsz
Benedict is the only Pope to visit Scotland in the 21st century, with a state visit held just over a decade ago.
He attended a reception with the Queen at Holyrood House, and held Mass for thousands at Glasgow’s Bella Houston Park, following a tradition set by his predecessor Pope John Paul II.
Reacting to the news Ms Sturgeon Tweeted: “Sad to hear of the death of Pope Benedict. His visit to Glasgow in 2010 was a very special moment in the life of our nation.
“My condolences to all those in the Catholic faith in Scotland and beyond - and to everyone across the world mourning him today.”
Very sad to hear of the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.— Douglas Ross MP MSP (@Douglas4Moray) December 31, 2022
My thoughts are with the Catholic community around the world today, and especially those in Scotland, many of whom will have attended the open-air mass he gave in Glasgow during his state visit in 2010. https://t.co/lD7REfxbTm
Scottish Conservative leader Douglass Ross also passed on his condolences, saying: “Very sad to hear of the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
“My thoughts are with the Catholic community around the world today, and especially those in Scotland, many of whom will have attended the open-air mass he gave in Glasgow during his state visit in 2010.”
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also passed on a message on social media, saying: “Sorry to hear this news. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and Catholics across the globe.”
