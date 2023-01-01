NICOLA Sturgeon’s plan to fight the next general election as a ‘de facto’ referendum on independence is a “last ditch” move, her Green allies in government have said.
Minister Patrick Harvie also said that if the UK government ignored a pro-independence majority in the election, “then the UK is no longer a democracy”.
The First Minister confirmed the plan in November after the UK Supreme Court ruled that Holyrood lacked the power to stage Indyref2 without Westminster’s consent.
With the UK Government refusing to grant temporary referendum powers to Edinburgh, the First Minister said the next election would be fought solely on independence instead.
However there is unease among SNP figures as to how this would work in practice, and the Unionist parties have rejected the idea and say they will fight the election on traditional lines.
Even if the pro-independence parties gained more than 50 per cent of the vote in Scotland, the next Prime Minister could refuse to recognise it as a mandate for ending the Union.
Other countries could also be reluctant to recognise an unconventional process, especially as Ms Sturgeon has previously insisted a legal referendum was vital.
In an interview with the Scotland on Sunday newspaper, Mr Harvie and his fellow Scottish Green co-leader and minister Lorna Slater, discussed the issue.
Mr Harvie rejected outright the suggestion that a pro-independence majority vote in the election should be read as a mandate to hold a legal independence referendum.
He said it would be a mandate for independence itself, not another vote.
He told the paper: “If we are left with a de-facto referendum as the only option, that is in place of the referendum that we ought to have, that we deserve to have, that we have a right to have, it’s not about triggering another one, it’s about answering the question.”
He said the will of the people of Scotland “needs to be asserted democratically" and that a referendum of the kind run in 2014 was the “preferred way of doing that”.
However, “if an election is the only way of doing that, then that’s the last ditch”.
He said: "If that’s the only option they leave us and we take through that process and they ignore the result, then the UK is no longer a democracy."
Ms Slater accused the Unionist parties of “cowardice”, blocking a vote to avoid defeat.
She said: “They have to provide that framework [for a democratic route to independence] for us, that is in their court.
“To me it’s not a point of principle if they are not doing it, it’s a matter of cowardice.”
"They don’t want to talk about the Union. They know we have a better story to tell and so they do the only thing they can, which is block the referendum.
"They should have the courage of their convictions. If they think the Union is so great, they should come up and debate with us on it.”
The SNP is to hold a special one-day conference in Edinburgh in March to thrash out the details of the ‘de facto’ plan.
The party’s new leader at Westminster, Stephen Flynn, has hinted he is not wedded to Ms Sturgeon’s idea, which would complicate the election for him and other MPs.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here