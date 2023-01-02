NICOLA Sturgeon has been urged to recall parliament this week to discuss the “unprecedented crisis” in the NHS.
The Scottish Tories said the First Minister should reconvene Holyrood as an “emergency response” to problems in A&E and the rest of the health service.
Last week official figures showed barely half of A&E patients were being seen on time - a new record low - while medics have warned of extreme conditions at some hospitals.
Dr Iain Kennedy, the chairman of BMA Scotland, warned the health service was “broken” and won’t survive in its current form, with rationing of some treatments already underway.
Tory MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane, who has repeatedly called for SNP health secretary Humza Yousaf to be removed from his post, said the problems in the NHS were “so acute and mounting” that they needed to be addressed immediately.
However, as MSPs are due back at Holyrood on January 10, demanding their recall a few days early is likely to be seen as a stunt by the Scottish Government.
Dr Gulhane, a GP who has been doing shifts over the festive period, said: “It’s no exaggeration to say Scotland’s NHS is on life support at the moment - and an emergency response is needed from Nicola Sturgeon.
“Our health service is in the midst of an unprecedented crisis – by far the worst in my clinical career.
“The system is hanging together by a thread. Years of dire workforce planning by successive SNP health secretaries has left us with a desperate shortfall of frontline staff in all areas of the NHS – nurses, GPs, specialist doctors.
“This – coupled with Humza Yousaf’s woefully-inadequate Covid Recovery Plan, lack of leadership and undermining of staff – has left our health service in the perilous situation where lives are being needlessly lost.
“I’ve experienced first-hand how bad things are, and how over-stretched and shattered staff are, during locum GP shifts over the holidays.”
The latest official figures show just just 55 per cent of A&E patients were seen and admitted, discharged or transferred within the four-hour target in the week to December 18.
In the same week, a record 1,821 people waited longer than 12 hours in A&E – an increase of almost 700 from the previous week.
A&E doctor David Caesar, a former deputy chief medical officer in Scotland, revealed he had been forced to see some patients outside his hospital’s front door.
An emergency medicine consultant at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, Dr Caesar complained of a sense of “impending doom” among medical staff.
Dr Gulhane added: “Each day, it seems, a fresh apocalyptic warning is issued by a senior medic or health board, yet Humza Yousaf is missing in action and there is silence from the government.
“Our NHS can’t afford to wait until next week for action from the health secretary – who staff have lost faith in, and who ought to be sacked – or an SNP government which has typically made a debate on independence its first priority in parliamentary business for the new year.
“That’s why I’m calling on Nicola Sturgeon to reconvene parliament this week to debate the enormous crisis that is continuing to unfold on her watch.”
In England, where the Conservatives are in charge of the NHS, the Royal College of Emergency Medicine this week warned some A&E departments were in a "complete state of crisis" because of acute winter pressures, partly driven by a jump in cases of flu and Covid.
Dr Ian Higginson, the college's vice-president, said he was in "no doubt" there was a risk to patients.
On Sunday, RCEM president Dr Adrian Boyle also said up to 500 people were dying every week as a result of delays to emergency care, with a flu outbreak leading to record levels of bed occupancy and long A&E waits.
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We know that this is one of the toughest winters in the NHS’s 74-year history.
“We are monitoring the situation in emergency departments extremely closely and are in daily contact with health boards to ensure all possible actions to support services are being explored.
“Covid has still not gone away and these pressures, combined with pandemic backlogs, are making it a very challenging time for the NHS. We have been dealing with one of the coldest periods for many years which put an increasing strain on the NHS.
“On top of that, flu has been classified at extraordinary levels, with cases admitted to hospital the highest in five years. We also had to deal with rising cases of Strep A and other respiratory viruses which has resulted in significant demand on services.
“Delayed discharge continues to have a major impact in driving up accident and emergency waits, and we are working with health boards to ensure people leave hospital without delay, freeing up vital beds for those who need them most.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel