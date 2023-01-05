AN MP for Alex Salmond’s Alba party has demanded an end to the sale of Scottish made weapons to Saudi Arabia even though it could affect the jobs of his Fife constituents.
Neale Hanvey said Scots defence workers should not have to make weapons that could be used by Saudi Arabian in the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.
The Saudi regime has been accused of committing violations of International Humanitarian Law in its neighbour, where military operations have repeatedly killed civilians.
The UK is the world’s second largest arms exporter to Saudi Arabia after the USA, and the weapons sold to it include the laser-guided Paveway IV bomb, key parts of which are made at the Raytheon factory in Glenrothes.
The site is just a few minutes’ drive from Mr Hanvey’s neighbouring Westminster seat of Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, and an important high-wage employer in the wider area.
In a statement, Mr Hanvey said that Saudi armed forces were using UK built and licenced arms in Yemen, including Typhoon aircraft, missiles and bombs.
The Typhoon can be armed with air-to-air Sidewinder missiles, air-to-ground Storm Shadow missiles and bombs including the Paveway IV.
Mr Hanvey said all these weapons were “manufactured or assembled at Defence Munitions Beith in North Ayrshire”, but failed to mention the local Fife connection.
The leader of Alba’s two-MP team at Westminster, he said: “For too long now the UK Government has been allowed to profiteer on the back of suffering in Yemen.
“In Scotland we believe that our armed forces should be used to defend our land, our shores and to support peace efforts where possible.
“It is time for the UK Government to come clean about its weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and set out how many weapons have been built in Scotland which have then been sold to Saudi Arabia.
"It is time for an immediate end to this practice.
“The Tories have decimated the UK international aid budget but instead of exporting weapons, which can only prolong conflict, the UK Government should be increasing funding to international aid so that we can play our part in promoting peaceful settlements in areas of conflict in the world.”
A Saudi-led coalition of Gulf states began bombing Yemen in March 2015 after its government was overthrown by rebels sponsored by the Kingdom’s main regional rival, Iran.
Since then thousands of civilians have died in a civil war dubbed Saudi Arabia’s Vietnam.
Mr Hanvey was elected in 2019 as an independent with a 1,243-vote majority after the SNP withdraw its support for him over an anti-Semitism row.
He was then allowed back into the party fold, but defected to Alba in 2021.
He is expected to struggle to hold the seat for Alba in the next election.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel