A COMPANY linked to shamed Tory peer Michelle Mone has been accused of supplying defective PPE that could have compromised patient safety if the NHS had used the equipment.
The UK Government’s Department of Health and Social Care paid the company, PPE Medpro, £122m for £25m of surgical gowns after a contract was agreed in June 2020 at the height of the pandemic.
The contract was agreed after Lady Mone approached UK ministers with an offer to supply PPE.
According to the Guardian, the UK Government has claimed that the gowns were not used because they were not sterile and labelling was “invalid” and “improper”, adding that the items “cannot be used within the NHS for any purpose”.
The Department for Health and Social Care’s allegations that the gowns were not sterile are reportedly set out in court documents, served on the company as part of the UK Government’s legal action launched last month to recover its money.
The legal claim states that the government paid PPE Medpro the full £122m for the 25m gowns by 28 August 2020. This was before any of the gowns had been inspected in the UK and before all the gowns had arrived. Health officials reportedly rejected the gowns after a first inspection at the NHS depot in Daventry in September 2020.
It was reported in November that leaked bank documents indicated the Glasgow-born former lingerie tycoon and her three adult children received £29m from the company’s profits in relation to the UK Government PPE deals.
Lady Mone has previously denied via her lawyers that she had any involvement in the company.
Lady Mone announced a leave of absence from the Lords last month, which a spokesperson said was to “clear her name of the allegations that have been unjustly levelled against her”.
In a response last month to the legal action, PPE Medpro said that its gowns “passed quality inspection in China” and were manufactured to the “correct quality standards and specification”.
It accused the UK Government of a “cynical attempt to recover money from suppliers”, claiming it had over-ordered PPE, and said the court action would be “rigorously defended”.
A spokesperson added: "PPE Medpro will demonstrate to the courts that we supplied our gowns to the correct specification, on time and at a highly competitive price,”
