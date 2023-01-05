UNION leaders have reacted with fury after the UK Government confirmed plans to legislate to require fire, ambulance and rail workers to provide “minimum safety levels” during strikes.

Unions could be sued for breaches of the proposed legislation, which the Business Department said would ensure a “basic function” in key services if staff walked out.

The Government said it would introduce a Bill within weeks and consult on an “adequate level of coverage” for the three sectors.

It coincides with rail services being crippled this week by a walkout of train drivers, and strikes over pay and conditions affecting a series of public services this winter.

The Government also invited the unions to have “honest, constructive conversations” about pay settlements for 2023/23, despite the failure to find deals for 2022/23.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We hugely value the work of our public services and we’re reaching out to unions to have an honest conversation on pay, conditions and reform.

“Industrial action is disruptive for everyone – from people relying on essential services to get to work or care for their family to hard-working business owners whose sales suffer. It also costs those striking at a time when family budgets are tight.

“As well as protecting the freedom to strike, the Government must also protect life and livelihoods. While we hope that voluntary agreements can continue to be made in most cases, introducing minimum safety levels – the minimum levels of service we expect to be provided – will restore the balance between those seeking to strike and protecting the public from disproportionate disruption.”

The legislation would apply in England, Wales and Scotland.

Labour deputy Angela Rayner said the idea was “unworkable” and Labour would repeal it.

The shadow future of work secretary said: “These proposals are unworkable and unserious from a dead-end Government.

"It’s insulting to key workers that Rishi Sunak thinks that threatening teachers and nurses with the sack will end strikes.

“At every stage the Government has sought to collapse talks and throw in last minute spanners. Now the Prime Minister is wasting time on shoddy hurdles that even his own Transport Secretary admits won’t work.

“Labour is united against this attack on fundamental British freedoms. We will oppose this bill and repeal these restrictions on the right to strike.”

STUC General Secretary Roz Foyer said it was an attack on democracy in the UK.

“The right to strike is a fundamental pillar of a healthy democracy and any assault on it must be opposed. Strikes are always a last resort for workers.

“With inflation at over 10%, many employers are refusing to give pay rises that keep up with the cost of living, leaving workers with no option but to strike for a better deal.

“Rishi Sunak should be focused on ending the cost of living crisis, not attacking workers that are doing all they can to improve their own living standards.”

Scottish Green MSP Maggie Chapman said: “There is nothing that terrifies the Tories more than working people coming together and standing up for their rights.”

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “Just when you thought the Government could go no lower, ministers say they’re looking to deal with strikes by making them illegal, rather than negotiate with unions.”

The Fire Brigades Union said the UK already had some of the most restrictive anti-union laws in the western world and accused the Tories of being “hellbent on criminalising” trade unions.

The GMB said ministers were seeking to “scapegoat” NHS staff and ambulance workers who do so much to care for the people of our country.

General Secretary Gary Smith said: “The NHS can only function with the goodwill of its incredible staff and attacking their fundamental right to take action will alienate them even further and do nothing to help patients and the public.”

Responding to the offer of talks on future pay, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham was scathing.

She said: “This offer of so-called ‘pay talks’ from the government is game playing of the highest order. It is nothing more than a smoke screen.

"Bills need to be paid now, key workers’ families are suffering now, our NHS needs action now.

“The idea that we would call off industrial action on current pay issues in order to discuss the Government’s 2023/24 evidence to the Pay Review Body is frankly beyond a joke. It is not even jam tomorrow.

“The rules have already been fixed and there is not a single penny of additional money for NHS pay available from this.

“Every day, it’s a different gimmick from this Government. Perhaps if they focused on the one thing they haven’t tried yet, negotiating with us on NHS pay, then we could make some headway. Unless and until they do this, our strikes go ahead on January 19 and January 23.”