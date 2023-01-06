SCOTLAND'S Education Secretary has called on teaching unions to "reconsider their plans" for strike action as talks to agree a pay deal will restart on Monday.
Teachers are preparing to walk out of classrooms again next week, with industrial action due to take place in primary schools on Tuesday and in secondary schools on Wednesday.
Speaking after talks on Friday, Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville insisted that there is "potential scope for compromise".
The deal currently on the table would see most staff in classrooms receive a five per cent pay rise, although the lowest-earning teachers would get a 6.85% increase.
However, teachers have rejected this, with unions instead demanding a 10% rise.
Ms Somerville added: "I recognise that any deal must be fair and affordable for all concerned, given the unprecedented pressures facing Scotland's budget.
“Strikes in our schools are in no one’s interest – including for pupils, parents and carers who have already had to deal with significant disruption over the past three years.”
Des Morris, EIS salaries convener, said, “Trade unions remain committed to reaching a fair, negotiated pay settlement for Scotland’s teaching professionals.
"In the absence of any new offer, the planned strike action for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week will proceed as scheduled.
"A planned SNCT meeting has now been brought forward to Monday of next week – at the union side’s request – in the hope of advancing discussions towards a new and improved offer to teachers.”
Cosla's resources spokesperson, Katie Hagmann, said that "it remains the case that there is no additional funding available".
