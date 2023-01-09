ALEX Salmond's big idea to boost public infrastructure projects with cheaper funding under the SNP rapidly turned out to be a squib, official papers have revealed.
Then finance secretary John Swinney told the First Minister and his Cabinet the financial advantage of a new Scottish Futures Trust (SFT) "was not likely to be as great as had been previously thought", and the scope for savings and extra investment was "modest".
Mr Swinney also admitted that plans to use oil revenues and let individuals invest in public infrastructure with tax breaks were beyond Holyrood's powers, and there was a fundamental "tension" in the SFT concept that made it difficult to put into practice.
It meant the Scottish Government had yet to establish "precisely what the SFT would do" and how much money it would save, he told the Scottish Cabinet in late 2007. The problems feature in archives released by the National Records of Scotland this week.
The First Minister had promised that a "not-for-profit Scottish Futures Trust" would replace the "costly and flawed PFI/PPP" private financing schemes created by Labour and the Tories to build roads, hospitals and schools. The SNP manifesto said it would "provide lower-cost borrowing opportunities" and be a "more attractive source of funding for both national and local projects which will effectively crowd out PFI/PPP over time".
However, a paper presented to the Scottish Cabinet in October 2007 by Mr Swinney was more downbeat about its prospects given the "reality of the major restraints" it faced.
Based on the findings of a Government working group, he said he now saw SFT as moving "in gradual stages to the realisation of our objectives, rather than a big bang".
He said this was influenced by the Scottish Government's lack of borrowing powers, "early indications of HM Treasury resistance" to more powers, and the "significant constraint" posed by changes to international rules on Government bookkeeping.
"For vires reasons [Holyrood's powers], tax breaks to encourage individual investment and the use of oil revenues could not be introduced without new Westminster legislation. This appears unlikely for the foreseeable future," he added.
Despite describing the SFT as a "major plank" of Government policy for funding and delivery of Scotland's infrastructure, he admitted "further work is required to establish more precisely: 1) what SFT would do; and 2) the impact it would have on reducing funding costs".
He said one of the difficulties was "a tension between securing cheaper funding costs and realising additionality", or extra benefits, from the SFT.
"To secure the best borrowing rates, SFT should have clear government backing, whereas to secure additionality it would need to be in the private sector and demonstrate it was independent of the public sector," he wrote.
In addition, as the spread of borrowing rates for infrastructure available, including PFI, was only around 1 per cent (ranging from UK Government gilts of around 5% interest and bank loans of around 6%), "the scope for savings and additional investment through SFT is modest".
In the Cabinet discussion which followed, SNP ministers noted the "emerging shape" of the SFT and "likely financial implications of the proposals".
It would be another year before the SFT was launched - acting as a centre of expertise on how to get value for money in infrastructure projects, rather than as a funding pot.
Last year, it reported it was involved in £1 billion of public sector projects and claimed £250m of this was made possible through its involvement. It also said it helped to "unlock" £2.4bn of private infrastructure projects which were on site in 2021/22. In 2020, the spending watchdog Audit Scotland said SFT's failure to itemise its "reported benefits" to individual projects meant public sector bodies "often had difficulty understanding how the SFT's savings figures relate to the projects they are delivering".
The FM had promised a not-forprofit Scottish Futures Trust would replace 'costly and flawed PFI/PPP' financing
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here