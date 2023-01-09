A poll has suggested the majority of the Scottish public think SNP ministers are performing poorly in handling public services.

The study has revealed concerns from the public over the handling of the NHS, the economy, education, social care, trains and ferries.

According to the poll, most people in Scotland also oppose Nicola Sturgeon’s suggestion that the next General Election should be a “de facto referendum” on Scotland leaving the UK, and 59 per cent want to remain part of the UK if asked on a remain/leave basis.

The poll was conducted by Survation on behalf of pro-UK campaign group Scotland in Union, with 1,025 respondents aged 16+ in Scotland between December 22 and January 1.

Asked what issues the SNP-Green Government should prioritise, the cost-of-living crisis was chosen by 62% of respondents – compared to only 8% who chose an independence referendum.

Only 26% said the Scottish Government should continue spending public money on its plan for another referendum following the recent verdict of the UK Supreme Court that found Holyrood does not have the power to do so without Westminster approval.

Scotland in Union has used a question with a remain/leave option in polling, reflecting the Electoral Commission’s conclusion ahead of the 2016 Brexit referendum that yes/no questions should not be considered neutral as only one outcome is reflected in the question.

Respondents to the poll who said they voted Yes in 2014 are asked why they would now vote to remain part of the United Kingdom in the event of another referendum.

Answers in this poll included losing faith in the SNP government, the economic crisis, and dissatisfaction with Nicola Sturgeon, while other respondents simply said they had changed their mind since 2014.

Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, said: “This stark poll shows that the people of Scotland are deeply unhappy with the SNP’s performance running our cherished public services.

“With record waits at A&E and a crisis in GP services, the ongoing ferries scandal, a broken promise on closing the education attainment gap, and endless economic uncertainty, this must act as an urgent wake-up call for Nicola Sturgeon and her ministers as they return to Holyrood.

“It’s time for the people’s priorities in 2023; not the SNP’s priorities.”

“The people of Scotland want their government to prioritise the cost of living crisis, the NHS, energy bills, and the economy and jobs.

“The overwhelming majority of voters want to remain part of the UK and only a third believe the next election should be a ‘de facto referendum’ on leaving the UK – demonstrating how out of touch the SNP and Greens have become.”

The Scottish Government was contacted for comment.