THE Scottish Government has been forced to close its Victoria Quay building in Edinburgh, with hundreds of civil servants told to stay home at the start of what is a crunch week for ministers.

The Herald understands a burst pipe and a resulting flood is to blame for the evacuation of the Leith office where around 2,000 officials are normally based.

PCS, the civil service trade union speculated that the government's policy of "cooling down" buildings in the winter months could be the cause of the problem.

It comes as the SNP-Green administration faces a multitude of crises, including the crippling winter pressures in the NHS and looming industrial action in schools.

The faulty plumbing in the 30-year-old building comes just weeks after rumours that the government was considering cutting its vast estate, which includes multiple offices in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

PCS industrial officer Joy Dunn told The Herald they had not been given prior notice of the flood in Victoria Quay but received the staff notice which instructed people to stay away from the building.

She said: "PCS does have wider concerns about the estate and the policy of 'cooling down' buildings in the winter months which may have led to the problems in Victoria Quay but that is speculation just now. We will be following this up with management”.

The government confirmed last month that a number of civil servants are still working from home. One source told the Daily Record that as few as one in five civil servants are working in government offices.

Victoria Quay was in the news last month when it emerged that the staff swimming pool was to close permanently to save on heating costs.

The Scottish Government has been approached for a comment.

