TRANSGENDER Scots may not have their acquired gender accepted in the rest of the UK, with ministers in Westminster set to toughen the rules around cross-border recognition.

The move follows MSPs passing the Gender Recognition Reform Bill last month.

Crucially, it removes the need for a trans person seeking a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) to first obtain a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria, making it far simpler for people to have their affirmed gender legally validated.

The UK Government is reportedly worried that this could lead to a rise in so-called “gender tourism” with people travelling north of the border to obtain a GRC rather than face the stricter process in the rest of the UK.

Scottish GRCs will be available to anyone born in Scotland and anyone who makes themselves “ordinarily resident” in Scotland.

However, LGBT organisation Stonewall said any change in the rules would be purely “spiteful.”

Currently, the UK Government has a list of countries where if a person has had their gender previously recognised, they do not then need to provide medical reports when applying for gender recognition in the UK.

Eight of the 41 countries on the list have a de-medicalised ‘self-ID’ system, similar to the one backed by MSPs.

According to the Times, the UK Government is set to update their list to only include countries that require a medical diagnosis.

Sources told the paper that unless the Scottish Government amended the legislation to bring back the medicalisation of the process, anyone issued with a Scottish GRC would need to apply for a UK certificate in order for their affirmed gender to be recognised in England and Wales.

A UK government source said: “This is just a procedural change and it was envisaged in the 2004 act. It is not a new measure, it was done in 2011 and we are updating it for 2023.

“We are not discriminating against people from foreign countries with GRCs. If they arrive in this country with one from a country that has a less rigorous system than the UK, we’re saying you should apply for a UK GRC, which is readily available.”

While gender recognition is devolved to Holyrood, the Equality Act - which the new law will interact with – is reserved to Westminster.

Within minutes of the legislation passing through Holyrood, Scottish secretary, Alister Jack, said he could invoke section 35 of the Scotland Act, which allows him to prevent the Presiding Office from submitting the legislation for Royal Assent.

Over the weekend, it was reported that the minister had received initial advice from Victoria Prentis, the attorney-general, and from Lord Stewart of Dirleton, advocate-general for Scotland, that the Gender Recognition Reform Billl could be challenged.

Stonewall has urged the UK government not to interfere.

Nancy Kelley, Chief Executive, and Colin Macfarlane, Director of Nations at the LGBT group said blocking the legislation would be “disastrous” for trans people.

In a statement, the two said: “The Scottish Government had an overwhelming mandate to reform the Gender Recognition Act. The reforms are one of the most consulted on in the Scottish Parliament’s history, and the new law was passed by a resounding cross-party majority, with support from MSPs in all parties.”

They added: “The UK Government has had more than six years to engage constructively with the Scottish Government over the proposals. For the UK Government to seek to block implementation of this Act would be disastrous for trans people, who deserve far better from their government.

“It would also profoundly undermine relationships with the Scottish Govt and damage the UK’s international reputation as a rights respecting nation.

“It will be yet another example of hampering progress on LGBTQ+ rights & undermine the PM’s pledge to govern with compassion.

“The UK Government already recognises equivalent birth certificates from all EU/EEA countries, including countries which have a de-medicalised model of legal gender recognition.

“To refuse to recognise Scottish certificates would be a mistake, fly in the face of international best practice and come across as spiteful."

Last week, Sex Matters, a campaign group made up of lawyers, academics and campaigners, urged the UK government to refer the legilsation to the Supreme Court on "constitutional and human-rights grounds."

They also urged Mr Jack to use the Section 35 order "to ensure that all adverse effects are addressed."

They warned that the new law could allow a marriage to be annulled in England, Wales or Northern Ireland at the request of either party, which could remove paternity rights.

They also said it would cause pensions, tax and benefit record "chaos."