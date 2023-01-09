Nicola Sturgeon has been urged to 'refer herself for investigation immediately' after she admitted that the government has no note of a key meeting in the CalMac ferry scandal.

The First Minister had been asked by Holyrood’s Public Audit and Scrutiny committee to hand over all documents relating to a summit with Ferguson Marine owner Jim McColl on on 31 May 2017.

Last year, Ms Sturgeon told the committee that it was at this point that Mr McColl said the yard was having cash flow problems and needed ‘milestone payments’ for work done to date.

Shortly after the meeting, the tycoon asked the state-procurement body CMAL for more money to complete the ferries.

The yard ultimately went broke and was nationalised in 2019, and the ferries remain under construction, years late and massively over budget.

When she appeared before the committee last November, Ms Sturgeon was unable to say if the meeting was minuted.

In a letter sent earlier this week, the SNP leader confirmed that while a special advisor was with her, no civil servant was present and that officials were “unable to locate a note of this meeting."

She added: "As I confirmed in my last letter, in compliance with the Ministerial Code, a Special Advisor was present at the meeting and actions arising were relayed to officials and clearly indicate the topics discussed. The Committee already has that email."

Section 4.22 of the Scottish Ministerial Code states: “Meetings on official business should normally be arranged through Private Offices.

“A private secretary or official should be present for all discussions relating to Government business.

“Private Offices should arrange for the basic facts of formal meetings between Ministers and outside interest groups to be recorded, setting out the reasons for the meeting, the names of those attending and the interests represented.”

Breaching the code would be considered a resignation offence.

The Tories said lack of minute adds to the need for a full public inquiry into the disastrous contract to build two CalMac ferries at the Ferguson Marine yard on the Clyde.

Awarded in 2015, the deal was supposed to deliver the boats by mid-2018 for a fixed price of £97m.

The vessels - known as the Glen Sannnox and Hull 802 - are still under construction and are now £150m over budget.

It was revealed last year that CMAL wanted to restart the bidding process because it had concerns about the order going to Ferguson Marine, as the yard could not provide a standard industry guarantee to protect taxpayers in case the work was not completed.

However Transport Scotland, under instruction from the Government, pushed ahead, with Derek Mackay, the then minister for transport, signing off the order in October 2015.

In her committee appearance, Ms Sturgeon denied the deal had been “jobs for the boys”, as Mr McColl was an adviser to First Minister Alex Salmond and an independence supporter.

Scottish Conservative Shadow Transport Minister Graham Simpson said: “Nicola Sturgeon’s admission that ‘officials have been unable to locate’ a note of her meeting is a damning indictment of this Government’s evasive and secretive conduct, as well as an obvious breach of the ministerial code. She should refer herself for investigation immediately.

“When huge sums of taxpayers’ money are involved, the public expects and deserves complete transparency and accountability. This kind of response to the Public Audit Committee is unacceptable.

“The ferries fiasco is a national scandal and one of the greatest of the First Minister’s many failures in office. Years late, hundreds of millions over budget, and still not delivered.

“This latest snub to parliament shows why a full public inquiry is essential to get to the facts behind this appalling scandal.”