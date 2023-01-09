Schools strikes are set to go ahead this week after last-ditch pay talks between the government and teachers ended without agreement.

Nearly every school in Scotland will close at some point this week. Staff in primary schools will walk out tomorrow while those in secondary schools will follow on Wednesday.

Members of the EIS, NASUWT, SSTA and the AHDS trade unions are all due to take part in the industrial action.

The unions are looking for a 10 per cent pay rise, but the latest offer - put forward in November - would have seen most teachers' salaries increase by either £1,926 or 5%.

The Government and COSLA claim that the deal is "progressive" and gives those on the lowest salaries a pay hike equivalent to 6.85%.

There was no further offer when unions, the government and councils met on Monday at the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SCNT).

Following the meeting, the EIS general secretary, Andrea Bradley, said: "It is disappointing, though not surprising, that no new offer was presented today, despite some positive progress in discussions.

"The union side remains willing to talk, at any time, with a view to reaching a resolution to this dispute.

"While it is now too late to halt this week's strike action in schools, we hope that fresh talks may take place later this week to advance discussions towards an improved offer.

"Only a significantly improved offer from the Scottish government and Cosla can bring an end to this dispute."

Last week, the Scottish government said there was "potential scope for compromise" following a meeting with teaching unions.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said the talks on Friday were "constructive and helpful".

She added: "We are open to considering options to resolve this dispute through the SNCT.

"I recognise that any deal must be fair and affordable for all concerned, given the unprecedented pressures facing Scotland's budget."

Speaking after the talks, Scottish Conservative shadow cabinet secretary for education Stephen Kerr said Ms Somerville had been "missing in action throughout this crisis."

"Her lack of urgency is an appalling insult to teachers, parents and pupils," he added.

The Tory continued: “The talks today – less than 24 hours before the strikes were due to start – were far too little, far too late. It’s no surprise that they have failed to avert industrial action at the eleventh hour, especially when the SNP came to them with no new deal to offer the unions.

“Shirley-Anne Somerville is asleep at the wheel and now it is Scotland’s young people who are going to suffer with this further disruption to their education."