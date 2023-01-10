MINSTERS will today underline Scotland's opposition to Brexit as they step up demands for voters to be given the "right to choose" whether the country becomes independent as the SNP heads towards a crossroads on its constitutional strategy.

As Holyrood sits for the first time in 2023, MSPs will debate a motion put down by the Scottish Government as the third anniversary of the UK formally leaving the European Union approaches at the end of this month.

The UK and EU then entered a transition period until 31 December 2020 when it remained in the single European market.

The Scottish Parliament debate happens as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon faces growing concerns from within her party over her plan to use the next general election as a de facto referendum on independence.

Members of the SNP's ruling national executive committee are to flesh out details of the strategy with Ms Sturgeon at a meeting this Saturday with some in the party preferring a Holyrood election to a Westminster election as the de facto vote.

One party source told The Herald the NEC discussion this weekend would be "robust".

There are fears that among some over achieving more than 50 per cent of votes as Labour seek to make the election about ousting Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives from power and putting Keir Starmer in Number Ten.

Critics have also pointed out the general election franchise, unlike that for Holyrood elections, excludes 16 and 17 year olds and EU nationals who don't have UK citizenship. Both are among the demographic groups more likely to back independence. Some in the SNP also fear new UK laws requiring voters to bring photo ID to polling stations for Westminster elections could also put the independence side as a disadvantage by depressing turnout.

In 2015 when the SNP won a record 56 out of 59 seats at the general election the party took 50 per cent of votes. With the Greens the total votes for the two independence supporting parties came to 51.3 per cent.

But it is also unclear how, even if the SNP and other independence supporting parties won more than 50 per cent of the popular vote, how independence would be achieved if the new UK Government would not negotiate. And if the Yes side lost, would that mean the question of independence is settled?

Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson will stress that the UK Government must respect the right of people in Scotland to choose their constitutional future during today's debate.

Mr Robertson is expected to say that as the United Kingdom is a ‘voluntary union’ of nations, the Conservative Government should respect the democratic mandate which exists for an independence referendum by cooperating with the Scottish Government to give people in Scotland the opportunity to choose the country’s future.

Speaking ahead of the debate Mr Robertson said: “Democracy is about making people’s choices matter. In light of majority support within the Scottish Parliament for an independence referendum, we remain willing to engage with the UK Government at any point to give people – through legitimate democratic means – that much needed choice to determine their future.

“Two years on from leaving the European Union, despite every council area in Scotland voting to remain in the EU, we are continuing to count the impact of Brexit which is harming everyone in Scotland.

"We will soon have to deal with the implication of the Retained EU Law Bill which, despite the Scottish Parliament voting to withhold legislative consent, could jeopardise our strong employment, environment and agriculture laws. This further demonstrates the long-lasting and damaging implications facing Scotland as a result of choices made by the UK Government as part of the current ‘voluntary union’ and makes the case for Scotland to have a clear choice on its own future.

“The constitutional debate is not separate from the issues facing households and businesses across the country – the pressures on public services, the economy and the cost of living crisis and other everyday issues reinforce the need for people to have a choice on our future. That is why work is continuing on the Building a New Scotland prospectus series which prioritises building a fairer, wealthier and greener Scotland within the EU, far removed from the current economic turmoil of the United Kingdom.

“People in Scotland have voted repeatedly in recent elections for a choice over their future. The UK Government should recognise and respect those democratic outcomes – just as they did in 2011 - and work with us to deliver on the mandate in the Scottish Parliament for a vote on independence.”

Scottish Greens MSP Ross Greer will lead the debate for his party arguing that under independence the country would be in a position to address the issues such as the climate and cost of living crisis.

“The people best placed to make decisions about Scotland are the people who live here. Yet, time and again, we have been dictated to by cruel, incompetent and unaccountable Tory governments at Westminster which we did not vote for and have been unable to remove," he said.

“With the powers of independence we can do so much more to build the fairer, greener country that is so badly needed. Scotland would finally only get the governments and policies which it actually votes for.

“Independence would allow us to remove the UK’s nuclear weapons from our shores, rejoin the European Union, raise the minimum wage to a level that people can actually live on and so, so much more.

“The reason that Rishi Sunak and his colleagues are so opposed to Scotland having a choice is because they know that the future of cuts and chaos which they are offering is the opposite of what most people here actually want. They are terrified of having the debate, because they have nothing positive to say about Scotland staying in an increasingly dysfunctional UK.”