Nicola Sturgeon will today unveil a new draft energy strategy in a bid to put the Scottish Government back on track to meet its “world leading” climate change targets.

The SNP/Green government have a goal to reach net zero emissions of 2045 ahead of many other countries, including the UK whose target is to reach net zero by 2050.

Scotland also an interim target of a 75 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030, relative to 1990 levels of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide.

However, last year the Climate Change Committee, the body which advises government, warned that Scotland’s lead in “decarbonising over the rest of the UK has been lost” and underlined “particular concerns about the achievement of the 2030 goal to cut emissions by 75%”.

The draft strategy to be published today - being published for consultation, will set out the Scottish Government’s policies on domestic production of energy, alongside a plan to reduce demand and build a resilient and secure future net zero energy systemsets out policies on domestic energy production and a plan to reduce demand and build a more resilient net zero system.

A just transition plan providing a route map of actions on how the Scottish and UK Governments can meet key targets up to 2030 will also be published today and is central to Scotland’s climate change targets as well as a drive to boost jobs and improving wellbeing.

Coinciding with the publication of the documents, the First Minister said the energy crisis has highlighted a clear imperative to accelerate the transition to net zero.

She said the soaring cost of energy that households and businesses across the UK are currently grappling with demonstrates the need to move away from the reliance on oil and gas.

Speaking ahead of a visit to energy technology research and test site PNDC in Cumbernauld, she said: “The imperative is clear.

“In this decade, we must set Scotland on the path to an energy system that meets the challenges of becoming a net-zero nation by 2045, that supplies safe, secure and affordable energy for all and that generates economic opportunity through a just transition.

“The current energy crisis has demonstrated how vulnerable our energy system is to international price shocks, while laying bare the need for structural reform to ensure affordability for consumers.

“This strategy will shape the next 25 years of energy production in Scotland.

“It provides an independent assessment of the future of the North Sea and shows that as we reduce Scotland’s dependence on oil and gas – both as generators and consumers – there is a huge environmental and economic opportunity to be seized.”

“Scotland is already at the forefront of the clean energy transition and our green jobs revolution is underway.

“By continuing to make the most of our vast renewable energy resource, we can deliver a new, zero energy system that also delivers a net gain in jobs within Scotland’s energy production sector.”

Michael Matheson, Net Zero, Energy and Transport Secretary will also give a statement to the Scottish Parliament this afternoon.