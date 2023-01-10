MSPs are set to receive a £999 bump to their wages, with salaries rising by just 1.5 per cent from April.

The below inflation hike will take the annual rate of pay to £67,661.

One SNP MSP described it as "virtue signalling."

Ministerial salaries will also be uprated by 1.5%, though the SNP administration has for a number of years declined to accept pay increases.

Since 2016, the wage rises of Scotland’s politicians are indexed in line with the Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings (Ashe) index for public salaries.

Previously they were linked to Westminster wages which saw MSPs receive 87.5% of MPs' pay.

Costs for MSPs staff and offices will go up by 5.6% in accordance with a different index.

The paltry pay rise comes as the Scottish Government faces discontent from public sector workers, with teachers, nurses and civil servants among others taking industrial action.

Jackson Carlaw, who sits on Holyrood’s governing Scottish Parliament Corporate Body (SPCB), told the parliament’s finance committee that the small increase was “not intended as any form of virtue signalling.”

He added: “We are simply applying the Ashe index at the published rate and continue to follow this approach.”

Committee convener Kenneth Gibson disagreed.

He also questioned the MSP pay increase, asking why a different index was used for staff and office costs

He said: “You said there was no virtue signalling, but there clearly is.”

The SNP MSP said use of the Ashe index could mean that MSPs would receive an inflation-busting pay rise next year when other public sector workers did not.

He said: “It just seems to me daft from a PR point of view, from a practical point of view, from any point of view.”

Mr Carlaw said the decision to use the Ashe index was made collectively by MSPs in 2016 when the link with Westminster pay rates was broken.

He said it was important for the setting of MSPs’ pay to be independent and there would be huge “opprobrium” if they simply chose whatever rate was the most beneficial.

In April 2022, the basic salary for an MSP increased by 3.4% to £66,662 after it had been frozen the previous year due to the pandemic.

He said this normally lagged behind public sector pay and led to a higher increase in the forthcoming year.

Mr Carlaw said the Scottish Parliament’s heating system also needs to be replaced with more modern equipment. This project is expected to cost up to £4.5 million over four years.

The SPCB also has responsibility for resourcing several commissioners and office holders associated with public life in Scotland.

This budget is increasing by 8.1%, with much of it being driven by an increase in the funding for the Ethical Standards Commissioner.



