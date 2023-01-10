THE UK Government has insisted new anti-strike laws requiring minimum levels of service from ambulance staff, firefighters and railway workers during industrial action, are “very moderate” and “sensible.”

However, unions warned it would “poison industrial relations,” while First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described the proposals as "anti-worker."

She said the Scottish Government would oppose the legislation "every step of the way.”

Business Secretary Grant Shapps told the Commons the plans would “protect the lives and the livelihoods of the British people”.

He said: “The British people need to know that when they have a heart attack, a stroke or a serious injury, that an ambulance will turn up and that if they need hospital care they have access to it.”

Mr Shapps said that while the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) had agreed service coverage on a national level for its planned strike in England, paramedics and ambulance drivers had not done so, meaning that “health officials were left guessing at the likely minimum coverage” putting “lives at risk”.

With around 25,000 ambulance workers due to go on strike in England and Wales on Wednesday, Mr Shapps told MPs there would be “patchy emergency care” as a result, adding: “This cannot continue.”

Alan Brown, the SNP’s spokesperson for industrial strategy said the law was a weapon in the “right-wing culture war” being waged by the UK Government.

He told MPs: “It was the Tory membership that gave us a Prime Minister who tanked the economy overnight, putting people's mortgages up and giving us higher inflation, and yet it's the Tories who continue to demand that public sector workers take the hit to balance the books.”

Mr Brown said the Scottish Government had “negotiated better pay settlements for Police Scotland, for train crews, and for NHS workers.”

This was done within a “fixed budget,” he added “negotiations with one hand tied behind our back.”

“And now despite working with the unions, Scotland's to have the same anti-worker, anti-union legislation imposed on it against the wishes of Scottish Government.

“An imposition made easier by the Labour Party agreeing with the Tories that workers' rights should remain at Westminster and not be devolved to Scotland.

“We do not want to be part of plans designed to sabotage workers' rights, once again it showed quite clearly if Scotland is to become a fairer, more equal country that respects workers' rights, the only way to do it is to become a normal, independent country.”

Mr Shapps said the law was in step with what happens in other countries.

“In countries like Canada, in many states in America, blue lights, as we call it here, strikes are banned entirely. So actually, we're taking a very moderate approach, a very sensible approach.

“I would have thought the honourable gentleman would wholeheartedly support protecting his own constituents in that way."

He also rejected Mr Brown's "lectures" about "how the Scottish government handles these things."

"I couldn't help notice that Scottish primary school teachers are on strike and secondary teachers go on strike in Scotland on Wednesday,” he added.

In her response to Mr Shapps, Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner raised the case of a constituent “who waited over an hour for an ambulance, who died waiting for an ambulance, and that was not on a strike day”.

She added: “That is because of the disastrous chaos we have in the system under this Conservative government.”

Ms Rayner added: “How he goes on with one breath thanking nurses to sacking nurses, not just insulting, but utterly stupid.

“There is no common sense about this at all. He says he recognises pressure faced by key workers, but he knows the NHS cannot find the nurses they need to work on the ward, he knows the trains don’t run even on non-strike days such is their shortage of staff.

“So, how can he seriously think that sacking thousands of key workers won’t just plunge our public services further into crisis?”

Public and Commercial Services union general secretary Mark Serwotka hit out at the proposals: “The Government should be putting money in our members’ pockets, not trying to put our members behind bars.

“Criminalising the people who keep our borders safe is not the way to resolve an industrial dispute.

“It’s reprehensible, provocative and vindictive, and we’ll fight the legislation every step of the way.”

A spokesman for the GMB union, which represents some of the ambulance workers taking action, said it was an “extraordinary attack” by Mr Shapps.

“He surely knows that across NHS trusts, GMB members, who care for the public every single day, work closely with employers to provide appropriate cover on strike days and have left picket lines to help out on urgent calls,” the spokesman said.

“The public know who is to blame for the crisis in our NHS – this government. And people will be disgusted that, in a matter of months, they have gone from clapping health workers to legislating to sack them.”

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT transport union, said: “The only reason this draconian legislation is being introduced is because they have lost the argument and want to punish workers for having the temerity to demand decent pay and working conditions.”

Ms Sturgeon said negotiations are the only suitable way to avoid walk outs.

She said: “Unfortunately, employment law is reserved to Westminster but I don’t believe that should be the case. I think it should be the responsibility of Holyrood.

“I oppose that legislation. I believe that while I don’t want to see workers having to take strike action, the right to strike is a fundamental right in a democracy.

“And the way you resolve industrial disputes is by negotiations, not by legislating to take away workers’ rights.

“This is a Conservative government that has proven itself in the past to be no friend of workers and to be willing to take away workers’ rights.

“The SNP both at Holyrood and Westminster will oppose this anti-trade union, anti-worker legislation every step of the way.”