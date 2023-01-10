SNP ministers are considering speeding up ending Scotland’s reliance on oil and gas after analysis found North Sea stocks will run out in the next 20 years without intervention.

The Scottish Government will also tout holding “a presumption against new exploration” for North Sea oil and gas – pitting SNP ministers on a collision course with the UK Government over expanding the declining industry.

The UK Government has opened another licensing round for North Sea oil and gas exploration.

Scottish ministers have published their delayed new energy strategy, alongside a just transition plan for energy workers.

The strategy puts a focus on scaling up renewables and boosting the number of green jobs.

READ MORE: Scottish Government's delayed energy strategy to tackle demand for oil and gas

SNP Energy and Net Zero Secretary, Michael Matheson said the Scottish Government is consulting on whether the decline in North Sea oil and gas should be accelerated to take place before 2050.

But the North Sea oil and gas sector has been left "concerned" by the suggestion that the industry's decline could be ramped up.

The strategy bluntly points out the Scottish Government is considering, in order to " support the fastest possible and most effective just transition" away from fossil fuels, whether "there should be a presumption against new exploration for oil and gas".

Mr Matheson told MSPs that Scotland faces “a pivotal point” in its transition to net zero, pointing to a move to a “decarbonised, affordable and secure energy system”.

He told Holyrood that the vision will “significantly scale up renewable energy production” and “secure continued and increased investment in the net zero economy”.

Mr Matheson said this would lead to “more jobs” and “growing supply chains” as well as “thriving communities”.

He told MPS that the number of green jobs would soar from the 17,000 in 2019 to 77,000 by 2050 under the plans.

Turning to the declining oil and gas sector, Mr Matheson acknowledged it “has played an important role in our economy” as he pointed to the first results of independent research on the sector announced in 2021.

He stressed that "our previous policy position of maximum economic recovery, is no longer appropriate".

READ MORE: Calls for UK and Scottish governments to set date for ending oil and gas demand

He added: “As an increasingly mature basin, production in the North Sea is expected to be around one third of 1999 levels by 2035 and less than 3% of the 1999 peak by 2050.

“That projection takes account of the remaining potential development in the North Sean d is without any political decision to reduce consumption due to the climate emergency.

“This means that domestic production will effectively end within the next 20 years if we do nothing.

“This draft strategy is consulting on whether we should act faster than this.”

Mr Matheson added: “Whatever people’s position on the pace at which we move away from fossil fuels is, a failure to act now to deliver a just transformation of our energy system would be to neglect our energy security, the future of our economy and risk the kind of damage to industrial communities we saw in the 1980s.

“Whilst we do not have the power to influence offshore oil and gas extraction and exploration, we are seeking views on a more robust climate compatibility checkpoint, including for oil and gas fields that are already licensed but not developed and on a presumption of no new exploration in the North Sea.”

Jenny Stanning, Offshore Energy UK's external relations director, said: "We are concerned at the statement's suggestion of accelerating the decline in oil and gas production.

“Scotland gets 79% of its total energy from oil and gas according to its latest official figures.

"Across the UK about 24 million homes (85% of the total) rely on gas boilers for heat and we get 42% of our electricity from gas. We also have 32 million vehicles running on petrol and diesel.

“These plain facts means we will need gas and oil for decades to come. Additionally, in Scotland alone, the offshore industry supports 90,000 jobs. Across the UK it's around 200,000.

“So we need to ensure that the final strategy acknowledges the continuing role of oil and gas in Scotland’s energy security and economy - as well as our sector's role in a rapid transition to a low-carbon future.”

READ MORE: SNP ministers criticised for further delays to energy strategy

Liam Kerr, Conservative net zero and energy spokesperson, said: “The Cabinet Secretary’s much delayed energy strategy will represent a far from happy new year for the tens of thousands of workers engaged in oil and gas.

“These workers often feel like an afterthought for this government and that impression won't improve after today.

“So whilst Michael Matheson trumpets a projected rise in low carbon jobs from 19,000 in 2019 to 77,000 in 2050 – a target so far off even the SNP might hit it – members of this government have been parroting at least one made-up figure about wind capacity for years, knowing fine it was wrong.

“The Cabinet Secretary could provide no evidence which will reassure workers these numbers are correct, or when the jobs will become available.

“Let’s not forget, a survey has shown that just one in 10 oil and gas workers feel capable of switching to renewables.

“This statement’s warm words contained nothing on college places, retraining grants or incentives.

“And no indication of what proportion of the workforce does the SNP Government believes can switch.

“The minister talked of ending domestic production and a presumption against new exploration and production.

“Such an approach risks shutting down the industry prematurely, leaving us dependent on imports and undermining the very supply chain we need to deliver the transition.”

But the Scottish Greens said the strategy will user in a "generational tipping point" in favour of clean, renewable energy.

Greens energy and environment spokesperson, Mark Ruskell, said: “This is a historic step forward, and shows how we are leading the change with Scottish Greens in government. It is a generational tipping point for our country.

“Our country helped to fuel the industrial revolution through the use of its coal reserves, and then was at the leading edge of the global oil and gas industry for decades as a result of the North Sea reserves. “For the first time, this energy strategy abandons the dogma of maximum economic recovery of oil and gas and sets a clear path to a renewable future.

“Now Scotland has become one of the first countries with significant fossil fuel reserves to draw a line under this, accept that some fossil fuels need to be left in the ground if our planet is to be kept safe, and to commit unreservedly to renewables, and a fair and just transition that ensures that no worker and no community is left behind.”

“As a Scottish Green MSP, I fully recognise and welcome how this new position represents a major shift from the Scottish Government, and am delighted at how it is clearly positioning Scotland as a global leader.”