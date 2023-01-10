MINISTERS have been accused of putting independence before dying NHS patients after pushing ahead with a Holyrood debate on a referendum hours after record problems were reported in Scotland’s A&E departments.

It followed Labour and Tory bids to block a Scottish Government debate on the “People’s Right to Choose” led by Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson.

Earlier in the day, Public Health Scotland reported more than 2,500 people had waited more than 12 hours in A&E to be seen in the week between Christmas and New Year, and almost 5,000 had waited more than eight hours.

Demanding the NHS should be the first issue debated after the festive recess, Tory MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the Government’s choice was “a disgrace”.

He criticised those choosing “to prioritise independence over Scottish people dying unnecessarily", adding: "The SNP don’t seem to care.”

Labour MSP Neil Bibby said the country did not want an “excursion in creative avoidance from the real problems Scotland faces”.

But the chamber chose to proceed with the Government debate - after the late addition of a statement by health secretary Humza Yousaf on the NHS.

Mr Robertson said Unionists were “undermining democracy itself” by denying Scots, who voted for pro-referendum parties in 2021, a new vote on independence.

“What is Scotland within the UK if we do not have the right to decide to leave? Trapped, stuck, however we vote. Is that the voluntary union they claim?” he asked.

He said independence was vital to fix the economic damage of Brexit and accused UK ministers of “undermining and systematically dismantling devolution” by blocking a vote for fear of losing it.

“The motion before us today says that people in Scotland’s decisions matter, that their votes count, and their future should be in their hands, because this is about who decides Scotland’s future,” he said.

Tory MSP Donald Cameron said the Government’s choice of subject was “shameful” if “entirely predictable”, and education of health would be far better topics.

He told MSPs: “The Government has taken its eye off the ball for too long, and people across Scotland are noticing.

They are seeing a Government with its head in the sand, when it should be addressing the real and pressing needs of the people of Scotland.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the debate was “another skirmish in a make-believe battle” that the SNP and Greens were fighting on their own.

He accused Nicola Sturgeon of “breath-taking arrogance” for suggesting the next general election would be a “de facto referendum”.

