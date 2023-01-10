MINISTERS have been accused of putting independence before dying NHS patients after pushing ahead with a Holyrood debate on a referendum hours after record problems were reported in Scotland’s A&E departments.
It followed Labour and Tory bids to block a Scottish Government debate on the “People’s Right to Choose” led by Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson.
Earlier in the day, Public Health Scotland reported more than 2,500 people had waited more than 12 hours in A&E to be seen in the week between Christmas and New Year, and almost 5,000 had waited more than eight hours.
READ MORE: Yousaf: 300 extra care home beds to ease NHS pressure
Demanding the NHS should be the first issue debated after the festive recess, Tory MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the Government’s choice was “a disgrace”.
He criticised those choosing “to prioritise independence over Scottish people dying unnecessarily", adding: "The SNP don’t seem to care.”
Labour MSP Neil Bibby said the country did not want an “excursion in creative avoidance from the real problems Scotland faces”.
But the chamber chose to proceed with the Government debate - after the late addition of a statement by health secretary Humza Yousaf on the NHS.
Mr Robertson said Unionists were “undermining democracy itself” by denying Scots, who voted for pro-referendum parties in 2021, a new vote on independence.
“What is Scotland within the UK if we do not have the right to decide to leave? Trapped, stuck, however we vote. Is that the voluntary union they claim?” he asked.
READ MORE: Hypothermia Scottish cases result of 'mismanagement' by Tories
He said independence was vital to fix the economic damage of Brexit and accused UK ministers of “undermining and systematically dismantling devolution” by blocking a vote for fear of losing it.
“The motion before us today says that people in Scotland’s decisions matter, that their votes count, and their future should be in their hands, because this is about who decides Scotland’s future,” he said.
Tory MSP Donald Cameron said the Government’s choice of subject was “shameful” if “entirely predictable”, and education of health would be far better topics.
He told MSPs: “The Government has taken its eye off the ball for too long, and people across Scotland are noticing.
They are seeing a Government with its head in the sand, when it should be addressing the real and pressing needs of the people of Scotland.”
READ MORE: Waiting times Scotland: Thousands wait half a day in A&E
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the debate was “another skirmish in a make-believe battle” that the SNP and Greens were fighting on their own.
He accused Nicola Sturgeon of “breath-taking arrogance” for suggesting the next general election would be a “de facto referendum”.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel