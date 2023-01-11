RISHI Sunak has admitted using private healthcare but insisted he is now registered with an NHS GP.
However the Prime Minister did not say when he registered with an NHS doctor, or whether he was also registered with a private practice.
Nor did he say whether he continues to receive private healthcare.
Mr Sunak made the statement at PMQs after a Labour MP raised NHS dentist shortages and asked the PM how long he had to wait for his last NHS dental appointment.
The question was a dig at Mr Sunak’s repeated refusal to discuss whether he uses private healthcare, fuelling suspicion that he does.
The Guardian reported in November that Mr Sunak was registered with a private GP practice in West London that charges £250 for a half-hour consultation.
In a Sunday interview with the BBC’s Laura Keunssberg, Mr Sunak refused to say if he used private healthcare amid suggestions he was out of touch with the millions of people waiting for NHS appointments.
He said: “As a general policy I wouldn’t ever talk about me or my family’s healthcare situation.
“But it’s not really relevant, what’s relevant is the difference I can make to the country.”
However at PMQs, Mr Sunak took a different tack.
He said: “I am registered with an NHS GP.
“I have used independent health care in the past.
"I'm also grateful to the Friarage Hospital [in his Richmond seat] for the fantastic care they have given my family over the years.”
Mr Sunak’s father was a GP while his mother ran a pharmacy.
The Prime Minister said: “I am proud to come from an NHS family and that’s why I’m passionately committed to protecting it with more funding, more doctors and nurses and a clear plan to cut the waiting lists.”
Mr Sunak later clashed with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer over the state of the NHS, with the Labour leader raising the problems experienced by patients, and Mr Sunak accusing Labour of being more interested in supporting unions and strikers than patients.
Mr Sunak’s comments followed Health Secretary Steve Barclay confirming he used an NHS doctor.
“I don’t subscribe to a sort of GP private thing,” the Cabinet minister told LBC.
Pressed on whether he has NHS care, Mr Barclay replied: “Yes, I don’t subscribe to private provision.
“But I don’t have a problem with people, with their own money, who wish to spend that money on private healthcare.
“I think that is a perfectly reasonable thing for people to want to do.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel