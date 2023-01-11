THE CHAIRMAN of the Scottish Government’s own just transition commission has told ministers he is “deeply concerned” over the SNP’s strategy to move oil and gas workers to renewable industries after it was revealed he has not been consulted on the plans.
The Scottish Government has published a just transition plan alongside its delayed energy strategy – setting out how the thousands of oil and gas workers will be moved into other energy industries as the North Sea sector declines.
Under the plans, Mr Matheson said that the number of green jobs will be increased from the 17,000 in 2019 to 77,000 by 2050.
Mr Matheson said there would be a “ramping up of jobs” before 2030 and expects a “further acceleration” after 2030.
READ MORE: SNP minister says Tories risking energy jobs over carbon capture snub
He said he could “understand some of the anxiety” of workers but pointed to a proposed skills passport that would allow people to “move between oil and gas and renewables” jobs.
It came after Aberdeen’s Chamber of Commerce claimed that his strategy represents a “betrayal” of North Sea workers.
Professor Jim Skea, who was appointed in December 2021 to the Scottish Government’s just transition commission has written to SNP Just Transition Minister Richard Lochhead, warning that he has not been consulted on the plans.
Professor Skea said he was “deeply concerned about the lack of evidence of adequate policy actions to deliver a just transition for the energy sector”, pointing to “the urgent need to shift gear in the rest of the 2020s”.
He added that a briefing received by government officials “does not constitute consultation on the plan”, adding that “we would not expect other parties to gain the impression we had been consulted”.
READ MORE: SNP to consider speeding up decline of North Sea oil and gas sector
Professor Skea said: “The commission wants to acknowledge the high-level briefing we received from officials on the draft currently under development.
“However, the view of the commission is that this high-level briefing does not constitute consultation on the plan, and we would not expect other parties to gain the impression we had been consulted.
“Commissioners devote time to the Commission because of its specific mandate and the value it adds by bringing together stakeholders from a multitude of perspectives to reach consensus on the challenge of a fair and just transition to net zero.
“Unless this is recognised through early engagement and consultation, members may form the view that direct responses to public consultation through their own organisations are the most effective way to inform policy, thereby losing the Commission’s consensus-building role.”
In response, Mr Lochhead acknowledge the commission’s “invaluable” work.
READ MORE: Union leaders demand oil and gas transition plans instead of political point-scoring
He added: "We have made progress, but I am under no illusions about the amount of work that needs to be done to deliver on our collective hopes for Scotland.
“The commission’s role in shaping this is absolutely crucial and I would like to establish much closer personal involvement with your work as our approach to planning develops."
Mr Matheson denied that the commission had not been consulted.
He added: “There was engagement with them on the shaping of the just transition plan and the energy strategy.
“They fed into that particular process.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel