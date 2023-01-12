RISHI Sunak will not be meeting Nicola Sturgeon in Bute House in Edinburgh when he visits Scotland today and tomorrow.

Instead it is understood a face to face meeting between the Prime Minister and the First Minister will be held in the Inverness area this evening.

It is understood the Prime Minister is keen to avoid any tricky encounter or photograph of him and the First Minister on the steps of her official residence after Boris Johnson's experience.

Press photographers snapped the two leaders on the steps of Ms Sturgeon's official residence when Mr Johnson first visited Scotland in July 2019 just after becoming Prime Minister.

The portraits and awkward encounter led to highly negative publicity for Mr Johnson for months afterwards.

"No – the meeting isn’t in Edinburgh and will not be until much later on this evening," a source The Herald.

Mr Johnson was greeted by protesters who shouted boos at him as he arrived at the First Minister's official residence in the New Town.

He also appeared to get the cold shoulder from Ms Sturgeon as she brushed off his attempt to take the lead on the steps of Bute House.

The former PM appeared to try to usher her into the building after their initial greeting, but she appeared to refuse to allow him to carry out the gesture, making him walk in front of her instead.

Full details of this evening's visit have yet to be confirmed, but the Daily Telegraph said it will tie in with the announcement of two new green freeports expected to be near Edinburgh and Inverness.

The UK Government's relationship with Ms Sturgeon's administration in Scotland has been strained not only by the independence issue but also the potential for Westminster to block Holyrood's gender recognition reforms laws.

It will be Mr Sunak's first visit to Scotland as Prime Minister, although he has held talks with Ms Sturgeon before and the pair met at the British-Irish Council Summit in Blackpool.

At Prime Minister's Questions yesterday, Mr Sunak said he wanted to work with the Scottish Government on the issue of the North Sea oil and gas industry.

But he claimed Ms Sturgeon's government "don't want to support the Scottish energy industry and the 200,000 jobs that it produces".

He was responding to SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, who said Scotland's membership of the UK union "simply doesn't add up".

Mr Sunak said: "I'm keen to work with the Scottish Government to support the North Sea because it's something that we're all very proud of in the UK."

According to The Telegraph, the new freeports will be at Cromarty Firth, near Inverness, and on the Firth of Forth, in Edinburgh.

The green freeports are aimed at boosting investment and growth through the use of tax incentives.