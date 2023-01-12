NICOLA Sturgeon has been left “gobsmacked” after a Labour MSP raised questions about more young people from the least deprived communities being prioritised fo a place on a flagship university course.

Labour education spokesperson, Michael Marra, warned that outside pupils from the least deprived areas, “there were zero Scots admitted” to a host of courses at the University of Edinburgh.

According to data first obtained by the Scotsman newspaper, every Scottish student accepted to the University of Edinburgh to study law came from a more deprived background or an underperforming state school.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, Mr Marra claimed the “doors are closed” for “Scottish pupils from ordinary families and an average school” from university courses, “no matter their mind or their endeavours”.

He added: “For 440 years the University of Edinburgh has admitted the brightest and best of Scotland...all great minds who worked hard and gained entry to study law here in our capital city.

“With funding frozen for 13 years and the SNP’s cap on Scottish students, the historic promise of a Scottish education is broken. After five centuries, First Minister, how has it come to this?”

In response, the First Minister pointed to a surge in students from the most deprived backgrounds attending university, adding that she was “actually quite gobsmacked that that question has been put in that way by a Labour member of parliament”.

She said: “A record number of young people secured places at university in this latest UCAS cycle. A record number of 18-year-old Scots have secured a university place – up 20 per cent since 2019, the last year there were exams.

“The data provides a really positive story for those applying from deprived areas.

"18-year-olds securing places from the most deprived areas have increased by 31% since the 2019 cycle.

“All-aged acceptances from the most deprived areas are up by 4%.”

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs that she has been previously criticised for not enough young people from deprived background going to university.

She said: “In my earlier days as First Minister, I used to be regularly criticised for the fact that there were two few young people from deprived communities going to university.

“Now I appear to be being criticized for the fact that there are too many going to university.

“I don’t come from a deprived background, I come from a working class background, I went to a state school. When I studied law at Glasgow University, I was very much in the minority.

“So I think it is really good news within a context of a record number of young Scots at university, I think it’s really good news that we are seeing more from the most deprived areas actually going to our universities.”

Places for Sottish and EU students, who are exempt from paying fees at Sctottish unviersities, are capped by the Scottish Government due to places being funded by the Scottihs Funding Council.

But there is no cap on students from the rest of the UK or foreign students from outside the EU.

It costs a foreign student around £100,000 in total, to study law at the University of Edinburgh.

A spokesperson for the University of Edinburgh, said: “We take our commitment to widening access very seriously and recognise that a long term and sustained effort is required to achieve meaningful social mobility in communities.

“More than 80% of our entrants from Scotland consistently come from a state school and the proportion of students from Scotland’s most disadvantaged areas has almost doubled since 2015.

“The number of students we can accept from Scotland is capped by the Scottish Government, which means that applicants are only in competition with those who are also within their own fee pool i.e. Scotland, rest of UK and international.

“This means that the number of places for international students has no bearing on the number of places available to students from Scotland or the rest of the UK.”