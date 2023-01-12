An SNP MP has warned that plans to axe thousands of pieces of EU legislation by the end of the year could result in many things “needlessly catching fire”.

In an adjournment debate in the Commons, David Linden said the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill could have a major impact on trading standards.

The plan to scrap at least 3,800 laws carried over from the UK’s 47-year membership of the EU has proven controversial.

The UK Government’s self-imposed sunset clause means that ministers have until the end of this year to go through all the European legislation on the statute books and choose which will be revised, replaced or rejected entirely.

The Glasgow East MP called on ministers to change the sunset deadline and explore a “careful and considerate” approach.

He told of how more than 150 e-scooters, e-bikes and hoverboards were recently stopped at the ports.

Mr Linden added: “A sample was sent for testing and the battery of one of those scooters exploded during the test.

“The testing identified a range of other safety concerns and as such the consignment clearly was not permitted to be released for free circulation and so in layman’s terms, the thing could literally blow up whilst being charged in your living room.”

Mr Linden insisted that if “the electric scooter story tells us anything, a bonfire of these regulations will result only in many other things needlessly catching fire”.

Business minister Graham Stuart said the Bill does not mean there will be a “reduction in standards or that the protections that consumers and sellers enjoy will be reduced”.

He added: “This Government is committed to maintaining high standards and seeking where possible to raise those standards as appropriate across the UK and ensure high levels of consumer protection.

“The UK has a proud record and a proud history of excellent trading standards work which sits independently of our membership of the EU.”

MPs are due to consider the remaining stages of the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill on January 18.