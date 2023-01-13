THE SCOTTISH Greens have criticised their partners in government for pushing ahead with plans for two freeports.
They dismissed the proposals as a "gimmick" which could do "significant damage to the environment."
On Friday morning the Prime Minister and the Deputy First Minister confirmed that the bids from Cromarty and Firth for the tax-free investment zones had been successful.
READ MORE: Inverness and Forth green freeport bids approved by ministers
John Swinney insisted the two freeports would "make a significant contribution to achieving our net zero ambitions."
However, the Scottish Greens were sceptical.
The party's finance spokesperson, Ross Greer said: "There is nothing green about so-called green freeports.
"They are a failed and dated Tory gimmick which hands public cash over to multinational corporations. They offer big tax breaks to businesses while driving down terms and conditions for workers and risking significant damage to the environment."
Though there is fierce disagreement between the coalition partners, freeports were in the "excluded" section of the Bute House Agreement signed by the two parties.
READ MORE: EXPLAINER: What are green freeports?
"Under the deal struck for Scottish freeports there are no hard requirements for the companies to meet climate targets or implement fair work practices," Mr Greer said.
"Warm words don't protect people and the environment from greedy corporations, legal obligations do. In this case, there is plenty of the former and nowhere near enough of the latter."
The MSP said the freeports would only benefit "the super-rich and the big corporations who have pushed hardest for them."
Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross disagreed. He said the local communities would see "huge benefits."
“I firmly believe that this will bring about significant job and investment opportunities for these areas, providing a welcome boost to the local economies," he added.
“People across Scotland want to see both of their governments working together to grow their communities and the confirmation of these two new freeport sites is a perfect example of that in action.”
Scottish Labour's net-zero spokesperson Colin Smyth said there were still some unanswered questions: “This announcement from the Tory government is simply a drop in the ocean when it comes to stimulating our economy.
“We cannot base economic growth on the dilution of workers’ rights that the greenports projects risk.
“We need to know how the ports that miss out on this scheme will be supported.
“Now more than ever we need big ideas to strengthen our economy and deliver the jobs and prosperity we need."
Jamie Stone, the Lib Dem MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, said he was "delighted by the news."
"It means great local employment opportunities in the future. I am proud to have been closely involved in the campaign to have the Cromarty Firth designated a green freeport. It is something to tell my grandchildren.”
Unite's Scottish Secretary, Pat Rafferty, said it was unclear if trade unions would be able to "access and organise workers operating within the zones, and to bargain with employers over pay, terms and conditions.”
He added: "The potential creation of 75,000 jobs at face value appears to be a welcome development but at what cost will this come to workers, local businesses and other communities who could be displaced or badly hit.
"Instead of the so-called levelling-up mantra we could be levelling the ground and creating an employer free-for-all.”
Lawyer, Sheelagh Cooley, a real estate partner in the Edinburgh office of law firm Shoosmiths, said the two new green freeports were "an opportunity to drive forward new development, regeneration and economic growth."
“The potential impact of these projects, however, must not be limited to the immediate vicinity of the green freeports. Rather, true success hinges on the ability to also revitalise surrounding towns and cities, many of which are economically deprived," she added.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here