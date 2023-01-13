Rishi Sunak has insisted Boris Johnson will stand in his current Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat at the next general election.

The Prime Minister denied reports that he was looking for a safe seat for his predecessor, in a bid to see off a potential leadership challenge.

Yesterday, a friend of Mr Johnson told Sky News that the party's old boss could make a comeback if the Tories "get hammered" in May's local election.

They said he could "go to Rishi and say 'give me a seat in exchange for good behaviour'."

While Mr Johnson's seat has a majority of 7,210, the scale of Labour's likely victory means it could be picked up by Sir Keir Starmer's party. That's prompted speculation that he could do what's known as the chicken run, and stand in a seat where a Tory victory is almost guaranteed.

Asked about the reports during a visit to Scotland on Friday, Mr Sunak said: "I think the former prime minister has declared his intention to stand in his current seat in Uxbridge."

A spokesperson for Mr Johnson also described the suggestion as "untrue".

"Boris Johnson is fully supporting the government and is standing in Uxbridge and South Ruislip at the next election," they said.

Meanwhile, figures out this week reveal that Mr Johnson has now received more donations than any other MP in the Commons in this parliamentary term.

The ex-Tory leader - who was ousted from office last summer - recorded a donation of £1 million from Christopher Harborne to the Office of Boris Johnson Ltd in the latest update to the MPs’ Register of Interests.

Mr Harborne was among the donors who helped bankroll the Brexit Party and has also donated to the Conservatives.

The private limited company established by Mr Johnson does not carry out commercial business and solely functions as a private office to support him as a former prime minister.

Asked whether such a donation is “appropriate”, Mr Sunak said he was not aware of the details.

“In general we have procedures in place to make sure all donations are declared transparently, which I’m sure is the case here,” the Prime Minister said.

Since leaving office last September, Mr Johnson has declared more than £1 million in speaking fees.

In December, he recorded around £300,000 for two separate speeches.