Scotland’s two green freeport locations have finally been revealed and despite grumbles from the snubbed bids – both UK and Scottish governments have shouted about the plans.

But it nearly didn’t happen.

When both governments were at odds over the Scottish freeports model, SNP Business Minister Ivan McKee almost scuppered discussions until Finance Secretary Kate Forbes was drafted in to smooth things over.

At a basic level, the freeports work for both governments. UK ministers have been able to roll out their UK-wide freeport scheme in Scotland, with £52m of funding, while Scottish ministers have, to some extent, been able to tailor the projects to their priorities.

That said, the Greens, the SNP’s government partners, are not impressed. The party’s Ross Greer labelled it “a failed and dated Tory gimmick which hands public cash over to multinational corporations”.

But the UK Government appears to see its working relationship with the SNP in a much more positive light that under Boris Johnson.

Insiders in the UK Government believe they have “turned a bit of a corner” after some frosty dealings in recent years.

The Scottish Government had been vehemently opposed to the UK Government spending cash in devolved areas like transport as party of the Conservatives’ post-Brexit levelling-up strategy.

SNP ministers were keen to point out that those former EU funds, that were previously spent by devolved nations, should continue – rather than funding being used for UK Government priorities.

But last month, the SNP appeared to be softening its stance.

After UK Government funding was earmarked to upgrade the A75 in Dumfries and Galloway, SNP MSP Emma Harper said the funds were “welcome”, given the Scottish Government does “not have the ability to borrow or generate the revenue which would be required to undertake this level of significant transport infrastructure investment”.

But despite the apparent softening from the SNP on working with the UK Government, this does not mean we are set for a new glowing partnership between SNP and Tory ministers.

Both governments are at polar opposites of the political spectrum and that will not change.

Priorities in government are completely different because of this – with Nicola Sturgeon making a point of scolding the PM over his plans to crack down on strikers.

Both governments will still clash over the big constitutional differences – namely independence – but an impending battle over the Scottish Government’s gender recognition reforms.

The freeports shows Scotland’s two governments can work together, but it doesn’t mean that they always will.