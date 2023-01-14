The UK government are set to block Holyrood legislation making it easier for people to change their gender, it's reported.

The Scottish Parliament passed a bill late last year which would allow people to obtain a gender recognition certificate without having to be diagnosed with gender dysphoria by a doctor.

People wishing to change their gender would instead have to make a statutory declaration that they intend to remain in their acquired gender permanently.

The legislation, which has already been passed by Holyrood, will make it easier for trans people to change their legal gender on official documents such as passports and birth certificates.

The bill has not yet being given royal assent though and according to The Times the UK government will move to strike it down.

It's reported that new legal advice given to Westminster states that the legislation will have a negative impact on UK-wide legislation, which would allow ministers to block it.

It's claimed that the gender reform bill could lead to 'gender tourism' where people could cross the border to change their status, as well as meaning that people who change gender in Scotland would have a different legal status in the rest of the UK.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Scotland secretary Alister Jack are expected to invoke section 35 of the 1998 Scotland Act to block the bill, with a final decision expected next week.

The Scottish Government has previously stated that the legislation does not affect England and Wales, and if the bill - which was supported by the SNP, Scottish Greens, Liberal Democrats and Labour - is blocked it would likely be subject to judicial review.