The UK government are set to block Holyrood legislation making it easier for people to change their gender, it's reported.
The Scottish Parliament passed a bill late last year which would allow people to obtain a gender recognition certificate without having to be diagnosed with gender dysphoria by a doctor.
People wishing to change their gender would instead have to make a statutory declaration that they intend to remain in their acquired gender permanently.
The legislation, which has already been passed by Holyrood, will make it easier for trans people to change their legal gender on official documents such as passports and birth certificates.
Read More: Rishi Sunak insists Scotland is not a 'lost cause' for the Conservatives
The bill has not yet being given royal assent though and according to The Times the UK government will move to strike it down.
It's reported that new legal advice given to Westminster states that the legislation will have a negative impact on UK-wide legislation, which would allow ministers to block it.
It's claimed that the gender reform bill could lead to 'gender tourism' where people could cross the border to change their status, as well as meaning that people who change gender in Scotland would have a different legal status in the rest of the UK.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Scotland secretary Alister Jack are expected to invoke section 35 of the 1998 Scotland Act to block the bill, with a final decision expected next week.
The Scottish Government has previously stated that the legislation does not affect England and Wales, and if the bill - which was supported by the SNP, Scottish Greens, Liberal Democrats and Labour - is blocked it would likely be subject to judicial review.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel