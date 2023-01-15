HOW times change yet things always seem to stay the same.

The photo of Rishi Sunak and Nicola Sturgeon beaming at the camera ahead of their private tete-a-tete in an Inverness hotel was a pleasant change from the recent glumbucket expressions we have been presented with when PM meets FM.

One only has to remember the sub-zero atmosphere between Sturgeon and Theresa May followed by the contemptuous body language from the SNP leader towards Boris Johnson on the steps of Bute House to conclude that relations between Edinburgh and London couldn’t get any worse.

But then, of course, they did; thanks to the tragic interlude of Liz Truss, who couldn’t even be bothered to meet Sturgeon during her calamitous 44-day premiership. Much, no doubt, to the FM’s everlasting relief.

What has been noticeable in previous PM-FM encounters is how Sturgeon has always skilfully controlled the narrative with a pro-active approach, making herself available for a string of media interviews while Number 10 could only manage to put out the blandest statement. Which invariably meant the following day’s headlines were all about the FM and not Cameron, May or Johnson.

This time, however, was different. It seems Whitehall has finally learnt its lesson and didn’t want the traditional Bute House grip-and-grin event, which always gives the terrible impression of the PM being like some snooty viceroy visiting a British colony; only minus the feathered hat.

On Thursday, things were tightly organised; Sunak needed to have control. We’re told the “private and informal working dinner” had been arranged by Downing St with just 24 hours’ notice.

The only picture to emerge came from Number 10 and was swiftly posted on the PM’s Flickr account while Sunak took to Twitter to say how he had discussed the joint challenges the two party leaders faced, describing the meeting as “very constructive”.

Unusually, Sturgeon managed only the briefest of post-match interviews, noting how the meeting had been “perfectly constructive and cordial” before she disappeared into the Highland gloom.

However, sources revealed how, behind those closed doors, the PM and FM did indeed have a “robust” exchange on Scottish independence. What else? Sturgeon also took Sunak to task over his proposed minimum service level bill, chiding him for “pouring fuel” on pay disputes by removing workers’ rights.

Other subjects discussed included the economy, naturally, and the gender recognition bill controversy.

The day after the dinner there was another public display of collective positivity with the formal joint announcement of the two new green freeports at Inverness and Cromarty Firth and in the Firth of Forth.

But, conspicuously, no press conference. Both leaders had good reason for not holding one given the other controversies flying around; the freeports issue would have simply got lost in the media barrage over Indyref2, anti-strike legislation and gender recognition. They didn’t want all the positivity to turn into negativity.

Bolstered by £52m in UK Government funding, the new freeport sites are expected to unlock almost £11bn of investment, creating a not inconsiderable 75,000 new, high-skilled jobs.

No wonder John Swinney, the deputy FM, gushed about it being a “milestone achievement”. From Sunak’s perspective, it was a golden example of collaborative Unionism.

Michael Gove, the PM’s point-man on Scotland and an avowed proponent of hugging your friends close but your enemies closer still, would have been chuckling away over his cup of Earl Grey.

And yet for all the bonhomie, normal hostile relations are likely to return soon with a bang as the PM decides on whether to block Holyrood’s gender reform bill.

The hand of Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary, appears “poised” to sign off an order invoking Section 35 of the 1998 Scotland Act, which would block Royal Assent being given to the Scottish Parliament’s legislation.

During his Highland visit, Sunak cannily didn’t commit himself on the subject, saying only it was a “sensitive” issue and there “may be impacts across the UK that we need to be aware of”.

It seems highly likely that another almighty constitutional row will break out and our dear friends at the UK Supreme Court will be called upon once again to make a ruling. If it were to go against Holyrood, then the political atmosphere running up to the 2024 poll would get a whole lot nastier.

To add to the political drama, those tensions on different fronts are mounting for Sturgeon and Sunak. Not least, of course, with the prospect of more public sector strikes north and south of the border.

Yesterday, the SNP NEC decided the party would reverse-ferret on their leader’s bold declaration in June when she insisted the next General Election “would become a ‘de facto’ referendum”. No ifs, no buts.

Since then some Nationalist minds have become increasingly uneasy about the very high-risk strategy and a March conference has been called to decide the matter. Stephen Flynn, who ousted Ian Blackford as the party’s Westminster leader, made clear it would be “presumptuous” to assume what party members would decide.

Now the conference will have a choice of two options for a “de facto” poll: Westminster 2024 or Holyrood 2026.

Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser argued that if the conference ditched Sturgeon’s original General Election plan, then it would be “utter humiliation” for her.

The start of the coming week will see attention turn to Sunak’s pressures as MPs debate the Government’s Strikes and Online Safety Bills. And then it’s possible Whitehall’s decision on the gender bill will come in a statement to MPs from Jack on Wednesday.

On one level at least, it has been refreshing to see how the PM and the FM can be civil to one another and even co-operate when good governance demands it.

Chances are, however, this cross-border political honeymoon won’t endure for very long, particularly as that General Election is lingering on the horizon, promising a raft of bruising encounters.

But let’s be kind to ourselves and enjoy the cordial relations while they last; even if that’s just for another 72 hours.