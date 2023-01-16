THE identity of the private school teacher accused of abusing a number of children in Edinburgh during the 60s and 70s has been revealed in the Commons.
SNP MP Ian Blackford used parliamentary privilege to name a man previously referred to as "Edgar" under an anonymity order at the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry.
The 83-year-old ex-maths teacher is currently living in South Africa, where he is fighting an extradition charge to Scotland.
Broadcaster Nicky Campbell is one of many former pupils to have made an allegation about the teacher.
He says he witnessed the sexual abuse of a fellow pupil at Edinburgh Academy.
Last month, Fettes College, where he also taught, issued a “full and unreserved apology to anyone who suffered abuse” at the school, after a former pupil was awarded £450,000 in damages.
Speaking during Education Questions in the Commons, Mr Blackford said it was in the public interest to name the man.
He told MPs: "All of us in this house will prioritise keeping school children safe from sexual predators and I am sure the minister will be aware of the Scottish Child Abuse enquiry detailing the horrific allegations from a number of witnesses to events at Edinburgh Academy and Fettes schools by an individual referred to as ‘Edgar’.
"I have a number of constituents who have complaints against ‘Edgar’.
"This man has admitted to inappropriate behaviour and is currently fighting extradition from South Africa where he has been publicly named.
"There is precedence in England where another alleged abuser living in South Africa whose extradition has been sought has been publicly named.
"We now know that there are dozens of boys who have come forward to the police with allegations against the man referred to as ‘Edgar’. It is important that others who were abused by this man can come forward.
"It is right that his crimes against children are named – and it is also right that he is now named."
He then went on to name the man.
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan replied: “Child sexual abuse is an abhorrent crime and the government is sympathetic to the victims and survivors of such abuse as set out in November in response to the final report of the independent inquiry into child sexual abuse.
“It is important that due process is followed, allowing investigatory and legal processes to take place in order to maximise the chances of conviction.”
In documents related to extradition proceedings seen by the BBC, the man said that while teaching at Edinburgh Academy he had "urges to touch the students inappropriately and on occasion I did so".
The court documents state that the teacher decided to travel to the UK in 1967 for psychiatric treatment for his "problem".
He spent three months at the Royal Edinburgh Hospital before being discharged and obtaining a diploma in education at Moray House College the following year.
In 1979, when a pupil complained about him, he said he admitted the behaviour and agreed to leave the college.
