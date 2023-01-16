UK ministers have triggered powers to block the Scottish Government’s gender recognition reforms by using an unprecedented mechanism never used before in the history of devolution.

MSPs overwhelmingly backed plans last month that will remove the need for trans people to require a gender dysphoria diagnosis to obtain a gender recognition certificate.

The move to a self-ID model, used by several other countries, also speeds up the process and reduces the lower age limit to 16.

The legislation was backed by all political parties at Holyrood except the Scottish Conservatives who supported the reforms under Ruth Davidson's leadership.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has set out his intention to use Section 35 of the Scotland Act to pause the Holyrood reforms over concerns it impacts on UK-wide legislation.

Nicola Sturgeon has branded the move a "full-frontal attack" on the authority of the Scottish Parliament and "its ability to make it's own decisions on devolved matters".

She added that the Scottish Government "will defend the legislation and stand up for Scotland’s Parliament".

The FM said: "If this Westminster veto succeeds, it will be first of many."

Read More: Sturgeon: UK ministers using 'trans people as political weapon'

The move came after Ms Sturgeon earlier accused Tory ministers of using trans people “as a political weapon”.

The FM added that she will “absolutely, robustly and rigorously” defend the legislation, adding that her government has “a very high degree of confidence” that the reforms are legally sound.

She added:"I think it will be unconscionable and indefensible and really quite disgraceful."

Mr Jack said that "after thorough and careful consideration of all the relevant advice and the policy implications", he is "concerned that this legislation would have an adverse impact on the operation of Great Britain-wide equalities legislation".

He said: “Transgender people who are going through the process to change their legal sex deserve our respect, support and understanding.

"My decision today is about the legislation’s consequences for the operation of GB-wide equalities protections and other reserved matters."

Mr Jack stressed that he has "not taken this decision lightly".

He added: "The Bill would have a significant impact on, amongst other things, GB-wide equalities matters in Scotland, England and Wales.

"I have concluded, therefore, that this is the necessary and correct course of action.

“If the Scottish Government chooses to bring an amended Bill back for reconsideration in the Scottish Parliament, I hope we can work together to find a constructive way forward that both respects devolution and the operation of UK Parliament legislation."

Read More: Starmer expresses 'concerns' over aspects of Scots gender law reforms

The Scottish Secretary has written to the Speaker of the Commons, Holyrood’s presiding officer and the First Minister, informing them of his intention to use a Section 35 order.

It is likely Mr Jack will issue a statement in the Commons on Tuesday on the matter while the official order will set out the reasoning behind the UK Government's intervention.

Section 35 of the Scotland Act states that an intervention can be made if the Secretary of State “has reasonable grounds to believe would have an adverse effect on the operation of the law as it applies to reserved matters”.

If enacted, the Section 35 would need to go through the House of Commons and the Scottish Government could launch a judicial review in the courts to challenge the decision.

A Section 35 has never been used by the UK Government to hold up Holyrood legislation before by essentially stopping the process reaching royal assent.

Read More: Gender reforms: SNP may have 'unwittingly blundered into a minefield'

UK Government sources have indicated the concerns relate to both the 2004 UK Gender Reform Act that first put in place a process for trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate as well as the 2010 Equality Act.

The Equality Act allows circumstances where a single-sex space can prevent, limit or modify trans people’s access to a service.

Scottish Greens' equalities spokesperson, Maggie Chapman, said: “This is a dark day for our devolution settlement, for democracy, and for trans rights.

"It sets a very alarming new precedent that should concern everyone who believes in devolution and wants the Scottish Parliament to exist.

“To see a reactionary Tory government trying to block or overturn it is nothing short of outrageous, and we will resist them every step of the way."

She added: “The last few months have been particularly distressing for a lot of trans people, who have had to bear the brunt of some of the most despicable political attacks in recent memory.

“The delays are yet another harsh reminder that, as long as we remain in the UK, we can be obstructed by a discriminatory, anti-trans and increasingly authoritarian government in Downing Street."