LABOUR leader Keir Starmer has been accused of "showing utter contempt for his own party" after he opposed the Scottish party's support for the gender reforms.

On Sunday, Sir Keir raised concerns with the gender recognition reforms, backed by the majority of Labour MSPs, over the legislation expanding the process to 16 and 17-year-olds.

Asked about whether someone was old enough to change their gender at 16, he said: "No, I don't think you are."

He said Labour's position was to "modernise the legislation to take out the indignities" involved with changing gender.

Mr Starmer said he would wait to see what action the UK Government would take when asked whether he would block Scotland's gender recognition laws if he was prime minister.

But Sir Keir's stance has upset Labour MSPs who supported the legislation.

Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba, branded the challenge as "an attack on devolution", adding it was "a desperate attempt by the Tories to distract from the financial chaos they have caused".

Her fellow MSP, Monica Lennon added that it was "a shameful decision by the UK Government, made for cynical political reasons".

But a Scottish Labour insider defended Sir Keir's position, claiming he "has to appeal to a very wide audience".

The source added: "The concern is more with this becoming yet another constitutional battle, which always helps the SNP and the Tories and squeezes Labour.

"The UK Government will turn this into a Tory culture war, and Sturgeon will capitalise on the perceived attack on Holyrood".

Nicola Sturgeon said that it is valid to “start to wonder if there is anything Keir Starmer is willing to stand up and be counted” for in response to “Tory attacks” on democracy.

She stressed that the proposals have been “scrutinised and voted for by Keir Starmer’s own party in the Scottish Parliament”.

The FM added: “If he backed any move…he would be showing utter contempt for his own party as well as the Scottish Parliament.”

Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale warned that "blocking it will anger nationalists and devolutionists".

The Scottish Tories have written to Labour's only Scottish MP, Ian Murray, asking him whether he backs Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar's position in support of the legislation or Sir Keir's more sceptical approach.

Scottish Tory equalities spokesperson, Rachael Hamilton, said that Labour is "clearly divided on the issue of gender recognition reform".

Scottish Labour has been approached for comment.