LABOUR leader Keir Starmer has been accused of "showing utter contempt for his own party" after he opposed the Scottish party's support for the gender reforms.
On Sunday, Sir Keir raised concerns with the gender recognition reforms, backed by the majority of Labour MSPs, over the legislation expanding the process to 16 and 17-year-olds.
Asked about whether someone was old enough to change their gender at 16, he said: "No, I don't think you are."
He said Labour's position was to "modernise the legislation to take out the indignities" involved with changing gender.
Mr Starmer said he would wait to see what action the UK Government would take when asked whether he would block Scotland's gender recognition laws if he was prime minister.
But Sir Keir's stance has upset Labour MSPs who supported the legislation.
Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba, branded the challenge as "an attack on devolution", adding it was "a desperate attempt by the Tories to distract from the financial chaos they have caused".
Her fellow MSP, Monica Lennon added that it was "a shameful decision by the UK Government, made for cynical political reasons".
But a Scottish Labour insider defended Sir Keir's position, claiming he "has to appeal to a very wide audience".
The source added: "The concern is more with this becoming yet another constitutional battle, which always helps the SNP and the Tories and squeezes Labour.
"The UK Government will turn this into a Tory culture war, and Sturgeon will capitalise on the perceived attack on Holyrood".
Nicola Sturgeon said that it is valid to “start to wonder if there is anything Keir Starmer is willing to stand up and be counted” for in response to “Tory attacks” on democracy.
She stressed that the proposals have been “scrutinised and voted for by Keir Starmer’s own party in the Scottish Parliament”.
The FM added: “If he backed any move…he would be showing utter contempt for his own party as well as the Scottish Parliament.”
Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale warned that "blocking it will anger nationalists and devolutionists".
The Scottish Tories have written to Labour's only Scottish MP, Ian Murray, asking him whether he backs Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar's position in support of the legislation or Sir Keir's more sceptical approach.
Scottish Tory equalities spokesperson, Rachael Hamilton, said that Labour is "clearly divided on the issue of gender recognition reform".
Scottish Labour has been approached for comment.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel