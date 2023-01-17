THE SNP's chief whip at Westminster has resigned just six weeks after being appointed to the post.
According to the party, Martin Docherty-Hughes is stepping back from the frontbench role because of personal time commitments.
He was promoted by Stephen Flynn after Ian Blackford was drummed out as the party's leader in Westminster.
The West Dunbartonshire MP was one of the new leader's first appointments following his victory over Alison Thewliss.
Mr Docherty Hughes replaced Owen Thompson, who had held the position since March 2021 when he took over from Patrick Grady after the Glasgow North MP had the whip removed following claims of sexual harassment.
He was allowed back into the party last month despite being suspended from the Commons for two days for making an "unwanted sexual advance” to a teenage staff member while “under the influence of alcohol.”
It was left to Mr Docherty-Hughes to inform his colleagues that the sex pest politicians was allowed back into the group.
Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O'Hara has been named as the group's new chief whip.
