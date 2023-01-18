A Conservative MSP has insisted he does “not buy that argument” by the UK Government that Scotland’s gender recognition reforms should be blocked because more people will be able to apply for a GRC.

Jamie Greene, who voted in favour of the Scottish Government’s plans, alongside former Scottish Tory leader Jackson Carlaw, has said that making the process easier for trans people to apply for a gender recognition certificate is "the whole point of the Bill”.

Mr Greene has supported the principle of the Bill from the beginning – with reforming gender recognition a Tory policy under Theresa May and Ruth Davidson.

The proposals would remove the need for trans people to require a gender dysphoria diagnosis in order to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC) and also extend the lower age limit to 16.

In its reasoning behind using a section 35 order to block the legislation from becoming law, the UK Government has pointed to concerns that two parallel systems will exist and that the Scottish method would open up the process to too many people.

The Scottish Conservative justice spokesperson suggested he hoped that the legislation would still become law, despite the attempt by his party colleagues in Westminster to block it.

Speaking to The Herald, Mr Greene said: “The whole point of the Bill was to open it up so that more people could go through the process.

“Of course it’s going to open up the volume – that’s the whole point in the Bill. What are you going to do – put a cap on it? I don’t buy that argument.

“I think they have legal minds who think it is valid and they want to put them to the test. Put them to the test. I can only hope that the outcome is the right one.”

Mr Greene said that he does not “have a problem with the concept” of a Section 35, adding that “it exists for good reason”.

Mr Greene said that trans rights have become a political football “since day one” of the debate over gender recognition reform.

He said: “It’s unfortunate that this is the issue that we are testing it on.

“I’m disappointed, not necessarily from a technical point of view, more that the message it sends out to the people who were happy to see the Bill passed.”

He added: “It was inevitable that it was going to be politicised because these things are inherently political.

“I don’t want trans people out there in Scotland to feel like they are being used as a political football by any side.

“The SNP shouldn’t be using this about independence or not, we shouldn’t be using it to have other parallel debates about equalities.

“It’s always important to listen to trans people themselves – it’s such a small group of people in our society that I think deserve a little bit more compassion.”

Mr Greene said: “There are lots of people who would been benefitting from this because it’s not working for them – there are five-year waiting lists to see someone to get diagnosed with dysphoria.

“That is unacceptable and the SNP Government area to blame for that.”