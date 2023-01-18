THE leader of Glasgow City Council has warned that the decision to snub the region in the Green Freeport contest could lead to manufacturing and haulage firms quitting the west coast.

In a scathing letter to Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove and Deputy First Minister John Swinney, Susan Aitken said the risks of displacement were “extremely significant and deeply concerning."

She also said the decision meant major investment from the two governments was “going entirely to one side of Scotland” with the “powerhouse of Scotland’s economy” left disadvantaged.

Last week, Mr Swinney and Mr Gove were with the Prime Minister in the Black Isle to announce that proposals from Forth, taking in Grangemouth, Leith and Rosyth, and Inverness and Cromarty Firth in the Highlands had triumphed over rival bids from the North East, Orkney, and the Clyde.

Councillor Aitken said the decision meant that the West Coast of Scotland "now stands out as being the only major coast in England and Scotland without freeport status.”

Companies based in and around the city could now head east to take advantage of the low tax status. Estimates suggest manufacturing firms based in freeports can see their overheads reduced by around 40 per cent.

The council leader said: “I accept that the freeports decision has been made but investing entirely on the east coast isn’t Levelling Up.

"In fact, the decision not only bypasses the engine room of Scotland’s economy but also those communities where the need for Levelling Up is deeper and more acute than practically anywhere else in the UK.

“This decision risks creating further disadvantage across the Glasgow city region and that’s a significant problem which both governments need to address. Whatever the opinions on freeports, and I accept there are a number, this is a major investment going entirely to one side of Scotland.”

In her letter, Ms Aitken has asked for a meeting with the two ministers to discuss "a wider package of investment in the city region."

The council leader was also critical of the lengthy process for the contest, saying it “caused a major distraction for local areas when that time and resources could have been used far more productively in pursuit of economic growth.”

The deadline for the contest closed at 10 am on 20 June with the final announcement due last summer.

However, it was delayed because of the unexpected ousting of Boris Johnson, the Tory leadership contest, the chaotic premiership of Liz Truss and the impact of her disastrous mini-budget.

As The Herald revealed earlier this week, there has also been some criticism of the decision to allow the Forth bid some leeway with the rules.

One of the key requirements for any bid was that it had a “firm written commitment” from the local council.

While all the other bids managed to secure that backing - including Clyde Green Freeport which took in eight councils - the City of Edinburgh Council was less decisive in their support for Forth.

Although they initially seemed to back the bid, Edinburgh’s council formally withdrew their support in November, before backing it again in December.

Ms Aitken tells the ministers that the “bids which followed the process properly were only active during the 12 week bidding period with a significant amount of time wasted in the intervening period."

When asked for a comment on the content of Ms Aitken’s letter, the Department for Levelling Up pointed to last week’s comments from Mr Gove.

At the time he said: “Scotland has areas of outstanding opportunity but there are also places that can benefit from more investment to truly level up communities that have been overlooked.

“This is a shared challenge faced by us all across the UK, which is why I’m delighted the UK and Scottish Governments have collaborated to deliver two Green Freeports in Scotland, which will undoubtedly be transformative for future generations to come.

“Inverness and Cromarty Firth and the Firth of Forth are fantastic areas for these new Green Freeports to set up, ensuring the benefits are felt right across Scotland. This will help to create exciting new jobs, boost business and encourage investment in the local areas and beyond.”

The Scottish Government has also been approached for comment.



