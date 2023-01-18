THE SNP's leader at Westminster has claimed that Scotland is on a slippery slope from devolution to direct rule."

Stephen Flynn's comment came as he asked Rishi Sunak about the UK Government's decision to block the Gender Recognition Reform Bill.

The Aberdeen South MP started by asking the Prime Minister if he agreed that the use of the Section 35 was a "dangerous moment for devolution."

Mr Flynn said: "To promise is a thing, to keep it is another. Well, the Scottish Government kept their manifesto promise to the people, and thanks to support from members of all political parties in Holyrood, the GRR Bill was passed.

"Surely in that context, the Prime Minister must recognise that is a dangerous moment for devolution when both he and indeed the Leader of the Opposition seek to overturn a promise made between Scotland's politicians and Scotland's people."

Mr Sunak replied: "Let me be crystal clear that the decision, in this case, is centered on the legislation's consequences for reserved matters.

"As is laid out in the Scotland Act, which established the Scottish Parliament which the honourable gentleman talks about, and at the time supported by the SNP, this Bill would have a significant adverse effect on UK wide equalities matters. And so the Scottish Secretary, with regrets, has rightly acted."

Mr Flynn said the veto from Alister Jack needed to be seen in the context of other decisions taken by the UK Government this week, including the Retained EU Law legislation going through the Commons today.

"Let me be crystal clear," the SNP politician replied, "this is the Conservative Party seeking to stoke a culture war against some of the most marginalised people in society and Scotland's democracy is simply collateral damage.

"And on the issue of democracy, let's reflect, because on Monday, the UK Government introduced legislation to ban the right to strike against the express wishes of the Scottish Government.

"On Tuesday, they introduced legislation to overturn the GRR against the express wishes of the Scottish Government, and this evening, they will seek to put in place legislation that rips up thousands of EU protections against the express wishes of the Scottish Government.

"Are we not now on a slippery slope from devolution to direct rule?"

Mr Sunak rejected the suggestion.

"No, of course we're not," he said. "This is simply about protecting UK wide legislation, about ensuring the safety of women and children. This is not about the devolution settlement."

He urged Mr Flynn and his party to "engage with the UK Government on this Bill, as we did before the legislation passed so that we can find a constructive way forward in the interest of the people of Scotland and the United Kingdom."

The SNP's Gavin Newlands pointed to comments made by David Cameron in 2015 when he said new powers flowing to Holyrood from the Smith Commission would make the Scottish Parliament “one of the most powerful devolved parliaments in the world.”

The Paisley and Renfrewshire North MP added "Yet the Prime Minister continues to block the Scottish Parliament's clear mandate to allow Scots to choose their own future and on Monday, he sent his MPs through the lobbies to deny Scottish workers the right to strike despite overwhelming Scottish opposition.

"On Tuesday, he sent his Secretary of State for Scotland to block an act of the Scottish Parliament voted for by 70 per cent of MSPs including Tories.

"Does he still thank that David Cameron's ridiculous assertion holds any water whatsoever?"

Mr Sunak replied: "Mr. Speaker, there have been 347 acts passed by the Scottish Parliament which is undeniably one of the most powerful devolved legislatures anywhere in the world.

"In this exceptional case, it's clear that the act does have adverse consequences for UK-wide equalities legislation.

"So in those very exceptional circumstances, the Scottish secretary has regretfully taken the decision to block passage of the legislation.

"But as I said previously, we want to engage in a dialogue with the Scottish Government and ensure that we can find a constructive way through."