AN SNP MSP has criticised his colleagues for “devaluing” parliamentary motions.

Graeme Dey, who resigned as transport minister last year and returned to the backbenches, said the low quality had been troubling him for some time.

Parliamentary motions can be tabled by MSPs on just about anything. They are not for debate, but rather to highlight local issues and achievements

Recent subjects for motions include the proposed closure of the Amazon site in Gourock, riots in Brazil, the establishment of a playgroup for kids with autism in Glasgow, the life and career of Pelé, the 100th anniversary of the BBC, and a Portsoy hairdresser winning North East Hair Salon of the Year.

Last week, Lib Dem Liam McArthur tabled a motion welcoming Keegan, a one and a half year old sprocker, who has taken up the role as Orkney's second drugs dog.

In his letter to the Parliament’s Standards, Procedures and Public Appointments Committee, Mr Dey said that when he first entered Parliament in 2011, motions were only lodged to “celebrate genuinely notable matters – achievements of national or international stature, major anniversaries or standout contributions to constituency or Scottish life”.

He added that on his return to the backbenches he was “surprised to see how motions had evolved”.

Mr Dey added: “That evolution has continued over recent weeks to the point where Parliamentary Motions are now being lodged to mark not only the winning of local competitions but even being shortlisted for these.

“We are seeing birthdays noted, as well as retirals and fundraising which, though worthy, has generated relatively small sums.“

The SNP MSP says he is “not sure that is entirely in keeping with the original intent or spirit of this mechanism.”

He also questions if the sheer number of motions being submitted is slowing down parliamentary staff.

Mr Dey, who represents Angus South, has asked for the procedures committee to consider creating guidance around motions.

The committee is due to discuss Mr Dey’s letter today.

A spokesperson for the SPPA Committee said: “We will consider the Member’s letter and respond in due course.”

Since his exit from government, Mr Dey has tabled 33 motions, including one welcoming Arbroath FC on qualifying for the Scottish Premier League play-offs in May last year, and three which mention the various achievements of a pie maker in Carnoustie.





