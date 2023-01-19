A Greens minister has confirmed an investment plan is being drawn up to lever in “responsible private finance” to plug a £20bn funding gap for nature.
Greens biodiversity minister Lorna Slater told MSPs that specific details on how the Scottish Government will reach its nature and biodiversity targets will be set out in a deliver plan, to be published later this year.
Speaking in Holyrood, the minister warned that Scotland and the world are “in the midst of a biodiversity crisis”, adding that “nature is declining fast”.
She added that there was “a real risk of some iconic species being lost in Scotland”, stressing that “nearly half of our species have decreased in abundance”.
Read more: North Sea oil and gas sector could pay for net zero policies
Ms Slater told MSPs that “internationally-renowned seabirds continue to decline” and that “we need a net zero nature-positive future”.
She added: “2023 will be a critical year. We are working with stakeholders to develop our delivery plan and will consult on and publish our plan later this year.
“We will lay the groundwork for the introduction of statutory targets and the natural environment bill.
“We will set out how we protect 30 per cent of our land and sees for nature by 2030. We will be creating highly-protected marine areas and at least 10% of our seas.”
Read more: Nicola Sturgeon lobbying London firms over 'willingness' to fund net zero policies
But the Conservatives warned that more action is needed at pace to reverse a trend of declining biodiversity.
Tory MSP Brian Whittle claimed that “there are areas where the strategy falls short”, adding that “Scotland simply cannot fail here”.
He added: “Peatlands are in such poor condition that they are emitting instead of storing carbon and are responsible for 20% of Scotland’s total emissions.”
Conservative net zero spokesperson, Liam Kerr, said: “No financial analysis has been conducted on how to deliver the detailed set of outcomes referred to.
"The minister has previously stated that this is ‘an emergency that requires an emergency response’.
"So given that this hasn’t been done, how soon precisely can we expect to see the financial data underlying the delivery of the programmes in this strategy?”
Read more: Scotland's wildlife is in crisis. Here's how we save it
In response, Ms Slater said: “The financial gap for nature in Scotland for the next decade has been estimated to be about £20bn.
“That’s why we are working hard to find ways to bridge this finance gap through leveraging responsible private finance.”
She added: “Investing in nature is a growth area globally and Scotland is well-placed to take a leading role by offering investors an opportunity to play a part in enhancing ecosystems while generating sustainable returns.
“To aid this, we are preparing an investment plan which will set our assessment of the investment required to deliver a nature-positive future and the actions needed to mobilise public, private and philanthropic finance.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here