SCOTLAND remains split over the constitution after two polls predicted completely different outcomes at any future independence referendum.

Early on Friday, a Survation survey for True North found that 54% would vote no, with 46% backing Yes.

Professor Sir John Curtice said that poll seemed to show that a spike in support of independence when a slew of surveys put Yes ahead following last November's Supreme Court verdict had “proven to be temporary.”

However, just hours later a Find Out Now poll for The National found that 54% of Scots would vote Yes, and and 46% would say no.

The fieldwork for the first poll was carried out between January 10 and 12. However, the Find Out Now survey was carried out between January 11 to 18, taking in Alister Jack's decision to veto Holyrood's Gender Recognition Reform Bill.

Professor Curtice told The National it was "too soon" to say whether the Section 35 row had any impact on voting intentions.

He said: "There isn't any evidence here that this is any clear indication that the GRR row has pushed support for independence up any higher.

"What it does do is suggest that maybe we can doubt whether or not the impact of the Supreme Court judgment has dissipated in the way that some other polls have suggested."

The SNP's Rona Mackay, said the pro-independence paper's poll showed that "people in Scotland have had enough of opposition parties’ Trump-like denial of Scottish democracy and the damage caused by ever-tightening Westminster control."

Scottish Greens MSP Ross Greer said it was “no surprise” more Scots than ever were backing independence.

He said: “Westminster is running roughshod over the Scottish Parliament, overturning legislation passed by a supermajority of MSPs and openly boasting about the contempt they hold for Scottish democracy." the UK and beyond.”