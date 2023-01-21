Dominic Raab insisted he has always “behaved professionally” as he declined to comment on the status of the bullying inquiry against him.
Eight formal allegations have been levelled against the Deputy Prime Minister and are being investigate by senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC.
Mr Raab said he is “always mindful” of his behaviour but makes “no apologies for having high standards” when asked whether he has changed how he deals with others.
The Justice Secretary told the BBC: “There’s a number of complaints that have been made.
“The minute that happened, the minute there were any formal complaints, and there was of course leaking and anonymous points made in the media, I immediately asked for an independent investigation.
“That’s outstanding. That’s ongoing. I can’t comment on that, it would be wrong for me to do so.
“But as I’ve said before, I’m confident I behaved professionally throughout, and of course the Government takes a zero-tolerance approach to bullying.”
He said it was for the lawyer “to make any further statements”.
“But there will be a report, it will go to the Prime Minister, it will be published, so there’s no question of dodging transparency around this.”
Rishi Sunak has resisted calls to suspend Mr Raab while the probe is conducted.
Asked whether he has modified his behaviour since the complaints were made, Mr Raab said: “I don’t think I have done anything wrong.
“So look, of course I’m always mindful of the way I behave.
“But actually I think what people want to know is that their Government ministers are striving every sinew to deliver for them and I make no apologies for having high standards, for trying to drive things forward…
“I think people expect ministers that come in to really push things forward and drive things forward.
“But that can be done, of course, in a professional way, and I’m confident that that’s what I’ve done throughout.”
